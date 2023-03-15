https://sputniknews.com/20230315/what-was-us-doing-flying-combat-drone-off-russias-coast-1108412875.html

What Was US Doing Flying Combat Drone Off Russia's Coast?

What Was US Doing Flying Combat Drone Off Russia's Coast?

Tuesday's alleged downing of a US Air Force combat drone over the Black Sea by Russian fighters raised fears of military escalation between the nuclear powers. But Moscow denied its planes had fired on or rammed the Reaper.

A statement from the US European Command late on Tuesday said two Russian Su-27 jet fighters had intercepted a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.The statement claimed the drone, of the same model used in armed attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and Pakistan, was on an "Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance" mission over "international waters." It alleged that the Russian planes buzzed the drone, dumped fuel in its path and finally clipped its rear-mounted propeller, causing it to crash into the sea.Mark Sleboda told Sputnik on Tuesday that the US military's protests over the incident glossed over the drone's offensive role.The Russian Ministry of Defence said the Reaper was detected near the Crimean Peninsula, which voted to reunite with Russia in 2014 after the Euromaidan coup d'etat in Ukraine.The drone was flying "in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation" with its identification transponders turned off, the MoD said, "violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation." It said the unmanned combat air vehicle lost control and crashed after making radical manoeuvres.The analyst stressed that Ukraine had already launched a series of attacks on the Crimea with both aerial and underwater drones, provided by the US and UK and guided by intelligence gathered by those countries' surveillance aircraft.He said that while Russia still acknowledges that the US is not "actively participating" in the attacks, it is telling the US: "We know what you're doing" and to "knock off the bull faeces."

