Moscow: Drones Used for Attacks on Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made by US Spektreworks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Drones used by Ukraine to attack Crimea and other Russian regions were manufactured by US engineering services company Spektreworks, the relevant authorities of Russia said on Friday.
Russia's competent authorities have analyzed the electronic components of intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles used by Ukraine to attack Russian infrastructure facilities, in particular, in Sevastopol, the Republic of Crimea, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
"It was established that the avionics and control stations of the drones were manufactured by US company Spektreworks, which made their initial adjustment and testing at the airport in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later, on the territory of Poland, in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the US and NATO as the main supply hub for Ukrainian armed formations, the final assembly and flight tests of these UAVs were carried out," the authorities said in a statement.
These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for Ukraine, the statement added.