Moscow: Drones Used for Attacks on Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made by US Spektreworks

Moscow: Drones Used for Attacks on Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made by US Spektreworks

16.12.2022

Russia's competent authorities have analyzed the electronic components of intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles used by Ukraine to attack Russian infrastructure facilities, in particular, in Sevastopol, the Republic of Crimea, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for Ukraine, the statement added.

