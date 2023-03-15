https://sputniknews.com/20230315/new-inflation-numbers-willow-project-aukus-meeting-1108397844.html
New Inflation Numbers, Willow Project, AUKUS Meeting
New Inflation Numbers, Willow Project, AUKUS Meeting
Novo Nordisk joins Eli Lilly in pledging to cut insulin prices, and U.S. primary candidates begin to criticize US involvement in Ukraine. 15.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-15T05:15+0000
2023-03-15T05:15+0000
2023-03-15T10:10+0000
political misfits
aukus
meta
silicon valley
silicon valley bank collapse
inflation
ukraine
pentagon
climate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108397697_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7dabfa2cc4607edbe83f4d0cee1ee942.png
New Inflation Numbers, Willow Project, AUKUS Meeting
Novo Nordisk joins Eli Lilly in pledging to cut insulin prices, and U.S. primary candidates begin to criticize U.S. involvement in Ukraine.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the recent bank failure news and how Republicans are blaming Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on "wokeness", new layoffs at Meta, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' critical statements of US support for Ukraine, the implications of a California appeals case allowing rideshare corporations to not consider their drivers as workers, and the state of child labor protections as Arkansas allows for further employment of children.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the Biden administration’s approval of the Willow Project, how petroleum companies and the media weaponize indigenous communities to defend their decisions, whether the Biden administration will experience any political fallout over this broken campaign promise, and what legal pathways still exist to block the plan.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the record increase in Pentagon spending in the Biden administration’s new budget, how much of this money goes to defense contractors, a collision between a Russian fighter jet and a US drone over the Black Sea, new foreign agents laws being discussed in Georgia, the arrests of Estonian elected officials for visiting Russia, and the ongoing detainment of Lithuanian Sputnik bureau chief Marat Kasem.The Misfits also discuss House leadership pleading with House GOP members to stop commenting on the SVB collapse, Rep. George Santos filing re-election paperwork, and the autopsy report on the death an activist in Georgia protesting “Cop City”.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
silicon valley
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108397697_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c016830503d5a69637170218665acef6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
aukus, meta, silicon valley, silicon valley bank collapse, inflation, ukraine, pentagon, climate, аудио, radio
aukus, meta, silicon valley, silicon valley bank collapse, inflation, ukraine, pentagon, climate, аудио, radio
New Inflation Numbers, Willow Project, AUKUS Meeting
05:15 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 15.03.2023)
Novo Nordisk joins Eli Lilly in pledging to cut insulin prices, and U.S. primary candidates begin to criticize US involvement in Ukraine.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the recent bank failure news and how Republicans are blaming Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on "wokeness", new layoffs at Meta, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' critical statements of US support for Ukraine, the implications of a California appeals case allowing rideshare corporations to not consider their drivers as workers, and the state of child labor protections as Arkansas allows for further employment of children.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the Biden administration’s approval of the Willow Project, how petroleum companies and the media weaponize indigenous communities to defend their decisions, whether the Biden administration will experience any political fallout over this broken campaign promise, and what legal pathways still exist to block the plan.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the record increase in Pentagon spending in the Biden administration’s new budget, how much of this money goes to defense contractors, a collision between a Russian fighter jet and a US drone over the Black Sea, new foreign agents laws being discussed in Georgia, the arrests of Estonian elected officials for visiting Russia, and the ongoing detainment of Lithuanian Sputnik bureau chief Marat Kasem.
The Misfits also discuss House leadership pleading with House GOP members to stop commenting on the SVB collapse, Rep. George Santos filing re-election paperwork, and the autopsy report on the death an activist in Georgia protesting “Cop City”.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.