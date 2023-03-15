https://sputniknews.com/20230315/new-inflation-numbers-willow-project-aukus-meeting-1108397844.html

New Inflation Numbers, Willow Project, AUKUS Meeting

Novo Nordisk joins Eli Lilly in pledging to cut insulin prices, and U.S. primary candidates begin to criticize US involvement in Ukraine. 15.03.2023, Sputnik International

Novo Nordisk joins Eli Lilly in pledging to cut insulin prices, and U.S. primary candidates begin to criticize U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the recent bank failure news and how Republicans are blaming Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on "wokeness", new layoffs at Meta, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' critical statements of US support for Ukraine, the implications of a California appeals case allowing rideshare corporations to not consider their drivers as workers, and the state of child labor protections as Arkansas allows for further employment of children.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the Biden administration’s approval of the Willow Project, how petroleum companies and the media weaponize indigenous communities to defend their decisions, whether the Biden administration will experience any political fallout over this broken campaign promise, and what legal pathways still exist to block the plan.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the record increase in Pentagon spending in the Biden administration’s new budget, how much of this money goes to defense contractors, a collision between a Russian fighter jet and a US drone over the Black Sea, new foreign agents laws being discussed in Georgia, the arrests of Estonian elected officials for visiting Russia, and the ongoing detainment of Lithuanian Sputnik bureau chief Marat Kasem.The Misfits also discuss House leadership pleading with House GOP members to stop commenting on the SVB collapse, Rep. George Santos filing re-election paperwork, and the autopsy report on the death an activist in Georgia protesting “Cop City”.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

