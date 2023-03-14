https://sputniknews.com/20230314/treasury-may-let-house-panel-inspect-bidens-reported-foreign-business-deals-1108365071.html

Treasury May Let House Panel Inspect Biden's Reported Foreign Business Deals

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is currently investigating POTUS and his family over foreign business deals to assess whether he has compromised national security.

Chairman of the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, has claimed that the Treasury Department plans to allow the panel to inspect reports on foreign banking and other business transactions by relatives and associates of President Joe Biden, including his son Hunter.Neither the Treasury Department spokesperson nor the White House have commented on the matter yet.The developments come after the Accountability Committee’s top Democrat, Jamie Raskin released a letter he wrote to Comer that, among other things, indicated that the panel’s chairman had subpoenaed Bank of America Corp. to produce “all financial records” of three Biden associates from 2009 until now.The letter followed Comer saying that Hunter Biden had been asked by the Accountability Committee to hand over records on his family's business dealings.Both James and Hunter Biden, as well as Schwerin were “key witnesses” in the panel’s ongoing investigation into POTUS being involved in the family's local and international business schemes, the statement continued.The current evidence reveals the family business had been built around the US president’s political career and connections, the statement continued, adding some even included members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). All this was being done to the detriment of US citizens’ interests, the panel added.The statement came as Hunter Biden is under pressure over a saga related to his so-called “laptop from Hell”, which was first published by the New York Post ahead of the 2020 US election. The content of the laptop, including the First Son’s naked photos and graphic videos, is part of the ongoing federal investigation into whether Hunter Biden violated US laws when he engaged in financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s vice presidency between 2009 and 2017.In addition, federal agents are probing Hunter Biden for reportedly obtaining what they claim is “sufficient evidence” to charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a gun.President Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, with most US news outlets and social media companies successfully shielding him from the laptop-related revelations ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign, when they were described as being part of a “Russian disinformation operation.” Last year, however, the New York Times and The Washington Post made a U-turn, confirming that the laptop was authentic and that the damning information contained within the device was genuine.

