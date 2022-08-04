https://sputniknews.com/20220804/hunter-biden-reportedly-involved-in-2018-deal-on-ukraines-grain-supplies-to-china-1098108463.html

Hunter Biden Reportedly Involved in 2018 Deal on Ukraine’s Grain Supplies to China

Hunter Biden is at the center of a federal investigation that, in particular, is looking into whether the 52-year-old violated US laws when he became embroiled... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

Hunter Biden was involved in a 2018 grain export agreement between Ukraine and China, the New York Post has revealed.As proof of the transaction, the newspaper referred to a document found in the so-called “laptop from Hell” that the son of US President Joe Biden allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019.Hunter and seven other board members of Ukraine-based holding company Burisma signed the deal that authorized Vadym Pozharskyi, their adviser, to "represent with all Chinese Potential Shareholders for development, negotiation, and contracting issues as well as operation management of the project ‘Sino-Ukraine Silk Road Grain Port project,”, according to a Burisma resolution dated November 27, 2018.The document shows that former CIA officer and Burisma board member Joseph Cofer Black was also named as one of the signees of the grain export deal, which stipulated Ukraine’s grain deliveries to China.The New York Post pointed out that there were no other documents mentioning the “Sino Ukraine Silk Road Grain Port” project found in the laptop and that it was not “immediately clear if the grain was ever shipped.”Hunter Biden Under Federal Probe The newspaper’s revelation comes after CNN cited unnamed sources as saying last month that the federal probe into Hunter Biden had reached a “critical juncture” and investigators are weighing whether to charge the president's son.The sources claimed that prosecutors are currently focused on tax- and gun-related charges against POTUS’ son.The firearm charge relates to at least one false statement made by Hunter in his procurement of a weapon. It is believed Biden’s son should have been prohibited from purchasing a firearm due to his self-professed struggle with drug addiction.The probe specifically looks into the contents of Hunter Biden's “laptop from Hell”, including compromising emails, naked photos and graphic videos that have been released since 2020, when the New York Post was the first to make public several emails from the device.The laptop uncovered details about unseemly and potentially illegal activities by the president’s son, ranging from parties with prostitutes to “business deals” involving the trading of cash for access to the elder Biden during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president.Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, and most news outlets and social media companies successfully shielded him from the laptop’s revelations ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign, when the laptop was dismissed as part of the “Russian disinformation operation.”Earlier this year, the New York Times and The Washington Post made a U-turn, confirming that the laptop was authentic and that the damning information contained within was authentic.

