Florida Governor DeSantis' Memoir Outsells Those of Trump, Obama in First Week - Reports
Florida Governor DeSantis’ Memoir Outsells Those of Trump, Obama in First Week - Reports
A memoir written by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has outsold the memoirs of former US presidents Barack Obama and Barack Obama in terms of first-week sales, US media reported, citing figures from sales tracker NPD BookScan.
DeSantis’ memoir "The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival" sold 94,300 copies in the first week, the report said on Thursday.Trump’s 2015 campaign book "Crippled America" sold more than 27,600 copies in the first week and Obama’s "The Audacity of Hope" sold 67,500, the report said.DeSantis’ memoir comes amid speculation that the Florida governor may run for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2024, which would see him face Trump in the primary process. Candidates often write books as part of presidential candidacies in an attempt to familiarize themselves with voters, the report said.DeSantis has been traveling around the United States to talk about the memoir, indicating potential preparation for a run, the report also said.The book could serve as a potential fundraising tool for DeSantis as well, the report added.Some US media and Amazon Charts both listed DeSantis’ memoir as their number one bestseller for the week.
Florida Governor DeSantis' Memoir Outsells Those of Trump, Obama in First Week - Reports

00:08 GMT 10.03.2023 (Updated: 00:09 GMT 10.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A memoir written by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has outsold the memoirs of former US presidents Barack Obama and Barack Obama in terms of first-week sales, US media reported, citing figures from sales tracker NPD BookScan.
DeSantis’ memoir "The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival" sold 94,300 copies in the first week, the report said on Thursday.
Trump’s 2015 campaign book "Crippled America" sold more than 27,600 copies in the first week and Obama’s "The Audacity of Hope" sold 67,500, the report said.
DeSantis’ memoir comes amid speculation that the Florida governor may run for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2024, which would see him face Trump in the primary process.
Candidates often write books as part of presidential candidacies in an attempt to familiarize themselves with voters, the report said.
DeSantis has been traveling around the United States to talk about the memoir, indicating potential preparation for a run, the report also said.
The book could serve as a potential fundraising tool for DeSantis as well, the report added.
Some US media and Amazon Charts both listed DeSantis’ memoir as their number one bestseller for the week.
