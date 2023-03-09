International
LIVE: Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/men-better-at-being-women-jill-biden-savaged-for-giving-biological-male-women-of-courage-award-1108214417.html
'Men Better at Being Women'? Jill Biden Savaged for Giving Biological Male 'Women of Courage' Award
'Men Better at Being Women'? Jill Biden Savaged for Giving Biological Male 'Women of Courage' Award
First Lady Jill Biden has presented a biological male with a Women of Courage Award.
2023-03-09T15:09+0000
2023-03-09T15:09+0000
us
sarah huckabee sanders
jill biden
trans woman
woke
international women of courage award
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108214088_0:146:3123:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_4718db1abcc692f057ddc8294920310c.jpg
The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has been accused of "working overtime to push the trans agenda."The accusation, posted on Twitter by former congressional nominee Karoline Leavitt, was part of a swathe of similar posts triggered by the decison to present one of this year's annual International Women of Courage Awards at the White House to a biological male from Argentina.First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken officiated the White House ceremony as they honored "11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all," according to a State Department press release.Argentinian Alba Rueda, also singled out for the award, currently serves as Argentina’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. Rueda was introduced at the ceremony as a "transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina."But on social media, the response was scathing.Claremont Institute President Ryan P. Williams tweeted, "The jokes write themselves…", while Townhall columnist and radio personality Derek Hunter warned women to "up their game", as "apparently men are a lot better at being women than women are."Others were similarly critical of the decision.
https://sputniknews.com/20230303/celebrating-women-by-erasing-women-internet-bashes-hersheys-trans-face-candy-wrapper-1107970352.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108214088_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfb98f1ccc4046890df7d0b445bbc5b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
first lady jill biden, a biological male, a women of courage award, woke trans agenda, to push the trans agenda, argentinian alba rueda,
first lady jill biden, a biological male, a women of courage award, woke trans agenda, to push the trans agenda, argentinian alba rueda,

'Men Better at Being Women'? Jill Biden Savaged for Giving Biological Male 'Women of Courage' Award

15:09 GMT 09.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS First Lady Jill Biden (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) pose with Alba Rueda (C), from Argentina during the 17th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award ceremony.
US First Lady Jill Biden (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) pose with Alba Rueda (C), from Argentina during the 17th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award ceremony. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The woke agenda devouring the US has been increasingly savaged for posturing itself as "celebrating women" by actually "erasing women," like in the case of the current "diversity" push by American chocolatier Hershey's, which placed a transgender woman's face on its candy wrapper "to mark" International Women's Day,
The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has been accused of "working overtime to push the trans agenda."
The accusation, posted on Twitter by former congressional nominee Karoline Leavitt, was part of a swathe of similar posts triggered by the decison to present one of this year's annual International Women of Courage Awards at the White House to a biological male from Argentina.
First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken officiated the White House ceremony as they honored "11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all," according to a State Department press release.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
© Photo : Twitter
Argentinian Alba Rueda, also singled out for the award, currently serves as Argentina’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. Rueda was introduced at the ceremony as a "transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina."
But on social media, the response was scathing.
Claremont Institute President Ryan P. Williams tweeted, "The jokes write themselves…", while Townhall columnist and radio personality Derek Hunter warned women to "up their game", as "apparently men are a lot better at being women than women are."
Hershey's chocolate bar - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
Viral
'Celebrating Women by Erasing Women': Internet Bashes Hershey's Trans Face Candy Wrapper
3 March, 10:41 GMT
Others were similarly critical of the decision.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Andrea Katherine.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Andrea Katherine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Andrea Katherine.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by RedState author Buzz Patterson.
Screenshot of Twitter post by RedState author Buzz Patterson. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by RedState author Buzz Patterson.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала