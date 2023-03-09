https://sputniknews.com/20230309/men-better-at-being-women-jill-biden-savaged-for-giving-biological-male-women-of-courage-award-1108214417.html

'Men Better at Being Women'? Jill Biden Savaged for Giving Biological Male 'Women of Courage' Award

'Men Better at Being Women'? Jill Biden Savaged for Giving Biological Male 'Women of Courage' Award

First Lady Jill Biden has presented a biological male with a Women of Courage Award.

2023-03-09T15:09+0000

2023-03-09T15:09+0000

2023-03-09T15:09+0000

us

sarah huckabee sanders

jill biden

trans woman

woke

international women of courage award

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108214088_0:146:3123:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_4718db1abcc692f057ddc8294920310c.jpg

The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has been accused of "working overtime to push the trans agenda."The accusation, posted on Twitter by former congressional nominee Karoline Leavitt, was part of a swathe of similar posts triggered by the decison to present one of this year's annual International Women of Courage Awards at the White House to a biological male from Argentina.First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken officiated the White House ceremony as they honored "11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all," according to a State Department press release.Argentinian Alba Rueda, also singled out for the award, currently serves as Argentina’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. Rueda was introduced at the ceremony as a "transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina."But on social media, the response was scathing.Claremont Institute President Ryan P. Williams tweeted, "The jokes write themselves…", while Townhall columnist and radio personality Derek Hunter warned women to "up their game", as "apparently men are a lot better at being women than women are."Others were similarly critical of the decision.

https://sputniknews.com/20230303/celebrating-women-by-erasing-women-internet-bashes-hersheys-trans-face-candy-wrapper-1107970352.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

first lady jill biden, a biological male, a women of courage award, woke trans agenda, to push the trans agenda, argentinian alba rueda,