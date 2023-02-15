https://sputniknews.com/20230215/us-using-sham-woke-makeover-to-sell-its-proxy-wars-analyst-says-1107461022.html

US Using Sham ‘Woke Makeover’ to ‘Sell’ Its Proxy Wars, Analyst Says

The Joe Biden administration's "limitless" military aid to Kiev and increasingly hawkish stance towards Russia have prompted a chorus of voices in the US to deplore the destructive ideology exposing the entire world to the “risk of nuclear war."However, for anti-war sentiment to gain any traction in the country, it needs a total overhaul, Caleb Maupin, an American journalist, told Sputnik.There is a massive anti-war sentiment across the United States, he insisted, yet the movement itself in the US has been plagued by infighting. Furthermore, it has essentially been hijacked by certain forces that have "stage-managed" the protest movement in Washington, DC for several decades, he added. Since the Iraq War protests of 2003-2004, rallies have shrunk in size and, in recent time, forces dominating the anti-war protest movement in the United States are tied in with the Democratic Party and its Stop Trump agenda, the analyst emphasized.The American journalist added that these puppet masters of the rallies make sure that those in attendance are “attached to the woke agenda,” and ensure that "no one who is a libertarian, nobody who is the wrong kind of socialist in their view or the wrong kind of leftist in their view, gets access to their gig.”A case in point, according to Maupin, is the upcoming “Rage Against The War Machine” rally, set for Sunday, February 19, in Washington, DC at the Lincoln Memorial. The rally is expected to bring together a very broad political spectrum of those who vociferously denounce Washington’s "war lobby" and argue that “not one more penny” should be spend on Ukraine. Caleb Maupin's organization, the Center for Political Innovation, is a sponsor of the rally. However, it has found itself targeted by a "despicable" Internet smear campaign, he said, with algorithms rigged to promote the onslaught.However, the monopoly on anti-war rallies, according to Caleb Maupin, is gradually being broken by forces that represent the broader opinion. It makes sense that people who are opposed to these wars might come to things from a more right-wing or a libertarian perspective, the analyst insisted, especially after the mainstream left “has broken with any anti-war sentiment.”“Anti-war Americans are not woke and the woke movement is more pro-war and more pro-imperialist and more pro sending weapons to Kiev than the average Americans are,” according to the analyst.'Woke Makeover'The United States has been setting itself up as a bastion of human rights, progressivism, and wokeism in order to justify attacking countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Russia, and China for not being “woke and progressive” like the West, Maupin noted. In actual fact, the banner of wokeism has been brandished by the US to build a case for multiple wars, the political analyst said. The Soviet Union, and, now, Russia, have long called out Washington on this so-called "moral justification" sham, revealing its true purpose: demonizing other countries, backing anti-government militants there, launching interventions to serve Washington's own interests.In October 2011, decades-long Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed as a result of an intervention, leaving the once-rich North African nation torn apart by warring factions.However, now the US generals fighting the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine are “trying to play the chess game differently.”Playing Up Anti-China HysteriaWeighing in on the escalating row with China over the shootdown of its balloon by Washington under the claims that it was a spy craft (something Beijing has vehemently denied) Caleb Maupin warned of the dangers such rhetoric was fraught with.There are voices that are critical of US support for Kiev, but are "playing up the anti-China hysteria," Caleb Maupin said, adding that this is disturbing because it is "the same playbook." However, he concluded by saying:"Politics are rapidly changing around the world and in the United States. And the anti-war movement is going to reflect that."

