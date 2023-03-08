https://sputniknews.com/20230308/europes-energy-crisis-not-over-may-get-worse-says-energy-investment-banker-1108162909.html
Europe's Energy Crisis Not Over, May Get Worse, Says Energy Investment Banker
Europe's energy crisis is not over and may get worse, Guggenheim Securities Senior Managing Director Michael LaMotte said, adding there is no functionality in the gas market because of infrastructure constraints.
LaMotte mentioned that currently there is no functionality in the gas market because of infrastructure constraints, which may take years to solve.However, LaMotte said there is talk about doubling or even tripling Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export capacity in the US.Russia is off limits to western resources of capital for now in light of the Ukraine conflict, LaMotte noted.After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West's effort in limiting Russia's gas&oil related incomes resulted in a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap.
Europe's Energy Crisis Not Over, May Get Worse, Says Energy Investment Banker
HOUSTON (Sputnik) - Europe's energy crisis is not over and may get worse, Guggenheim Securities Senior Managing Director Michael LaMotte said on Tuesday.
"Europe may have got through this winter surprisingly well but I don't think we're out of the woods yet. It's actually going to get worse before they get better," LaMotte said in a panel discussion during CERAWeek in Houston.
LaMotte mentioned that currently there is no functionality in the gas market
because of infrastructure constraints, which may take years to solve.
However, LaMotte said there is talk about doubling or even tripling Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)
export capacity in the US
.
Russia is off limits to western resources of capital for now in light of the Ukraine conflict, LaMotte noted.
After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West's effort in limiting Russia's gas&oil related incomes resulted in a $60 price-cap
imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.
In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply
of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap.