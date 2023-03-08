https://sputniknews.com/20230308/europes-energy-crisis-not-over-may-get-worse-says-energy-investment-banker-1108162909.html

Europe's Energy Crisis Not Over, May Get Worse, Says Energy Investment Banker

Europe's Energy Crisis Not Over, May Get Worse, Says Energy Investment Banker

Europe's energy crisis is not over and may get worse, Guggenheim Securities Senior Managing Director Michael LaMotte said, adding there is no functionality in the gas market because of infrastructure constraints.

2023-03-08T00:53+0000

2023-03-08T00:53+0000

2023-03-08T00:53+0000

energy crisis in europe

europe

gas

gas prices

ceraweek conference

liquefied natural gas (lng)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099853225_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_025c178a26b8f04d33a17b92fd5f0e63.jpg

LaMotte mentioned that currently there is no functionality in the gas market because of infrastructure constraints, which may take years to solve.However, LaMotte said there is talk about doubling or even tripling Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export capacity in the US.Russia is off limits to western resources of capital for now in light of the Ukraine conflict, LaMotte noted.After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West's effort in limiting Russia's gas&oil related incomes resulted in a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap.

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/struggling-uk-households-spent-800-more-on-gas-in-past-12-months-amid-energy-crisis-study-shows-1107647897.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe's energy crisis, us benefits from eu energy crisis, lng in eu, what are the prospects of eu energy crisis, ceraweek 2023, european gas market