Putin Approves Decree Prohibiting Oil Deliveries to Countries Imposing Price Cap
16:32 GMT 27.12.2022 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 27.12.2022)
Being updated
The Kremlin has repeatedly blasted the price cap introduced by Western countries as unacceptable for Russia, underlining that the country will never agree to such destruction of market pricing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a decree on special measures in connection with the price cap on Russian oil, prohibiting the delivery of oil and petroleum products if the contracts envisage price limits.
The decree banning supply of Russian oil products under price cap comes into force on February 1, 2023, while the ban on petroleum products will be defined later by the Cabinet of Ministers.
However, the decree envisages that the president may grant special permission for products supply prohibited under the price cap.