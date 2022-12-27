International
Putin Approves Decree Prohibiting Oil Deliveries to Countries Imposing Price Cap
2022 russian oil price cap
vladimir putin
oil
petroleum
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a decree on special measures in connection with the price cap on Russian oil, prohibiting the delivery of oil and petroleum products if the contracts envisage price limits.The decree banning supply of Russian oil products under price cap comes into force on February 1, 2023, while the ban on petroleum products will be defined later by the Cabinet of Ministers. However, the decree envisages that the president may grant special permission for products supply prohibited under the price cap.
2022 russian oil price cap, vladimir putin, oil, petroleum
16:32 GMT 27.12.2022 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 27.12.2022)
