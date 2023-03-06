https://sputniknews.com/20230306/employees-of-3-french-lng-terminals-to-join-strike-against-pension-reform-media-reports-1108130480.html
Employees of 3 French LNG Terminals to Join Strike Against Pension Reform, Media Reports
Employees of 3 French LNG Terminals to Join Strike Against Pension Reform, Media Reports
The operation of three out of France's four LNG terminals will be suspended for a week due to a strike against the controversial pension reform on Tuesday, French media reported, citing the CGT trade union.
2023-03-06T23:22+0000
2023-03-06T23:22+0000
2023-03-06T23:22+0000
world
france
pension reform
protests
strikes
lng terminals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108130332_0:54:1023:629_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3ead7ed4ba7fe82e4af8eed816a7a6.jpg
All three terminals are operated by Elengy, a subsidiary of the French gas operator GRTgaz.During the strike, gas will not be supplied to the GRTgaz network, LNG tankers will not be unloaded and transportation tank containers will not be filled, the French broadcaster reported.The CGT said earlier that the trade unions intended "to bring the French economy to its knees" if the government did not withdraw the pension reform project.On Friday, workers at French nuclear power plants also launched an indefinite strike against pension reform.In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64. The reform has caused a wave of protests in the French society. Since Borne's announcement, five nationwide demonstrations against the reform have already taken place in France. The first two, held on January 19 and 31, gathered over 1 million people nationwide. The next demonstration is scheduled for March 7 amid strikes in almost all sectors of the economy.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/french-left-wing-senators-to-request-referendum-on-pension-reform-opposition-leader-1107950515.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108130332_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_72b4769c2a59f678d5467a3a3ee76085.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, pension reform strikes, lng terminals in france won't be working, strike on lng terminals in france, french during strikes 2023
france, pension reform strikes, lng terminals in france won't be working, strike on lng terminals in france, french during strikes 2023
Employees of 3 French LNG Terminals to Join Strike Against Pension Reform, Media Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - The operation of three out of France's four liquefied natural gas terminals will be suspended for a week as employees of these facilities will go on a strike against the controversial pension reform on Tuesday, French media reported on Monday, citing the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) trade union.
All three terminals are operated by Elengy, a subsidiary of the French gas operator GRTgaz.
During the strike, gas will not be supplied to the GRTgaz network, LNG tankers will not be unloaded and transportation tank containers will not be filled, the French broadcaster reported.
The CGT said earlier that the trade unions intended "to bring the French economy to its knees" if the government did not withdraw the pension reform project.
On Friday, workers at French nuclear power plants also launched an indefinite strike against pension reform.
In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft
of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.
The reform has caused a wave of protests in the French society. Since Borne's announcement, five nationwide demonstrations against the reform have already taken place in France. The first two, held on January 19
and 31
, gathered over 1 million people nationwide. The next demonstration is scheduled for March 7 amid strikes
in almost all sectors of the economy.