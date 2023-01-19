https://sputniknews.com/20230119/french-trade-unions-strike-against-pension-reform--1106481513.html
French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
French President Emmanuel Macron called 2023 “the year of the pension reform” in his New Year`s address to citizens.
Sputnik is live from Paris, as thousands gather on the streets to demonstrate against new pension reforms which will raise the retirement age in France from the current 62 to 64.Its increase will be implemented gradually until 2030.The reforms have sparked outrage among French citizens. French trade unions, as well as the left opposition, strongly expressed their discontent. Today is the first day of the nationwide protests of French people against the proposed reforms.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
13:05 GMT 19.01.2023
French President Emmanuel Macron called 2023 "the year of the pension reform" in his New Year`s address. On January 10, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne officially presented the draft bill, which is to be approved by the cabinet later this month.
Sputnik is live from Paris, as thousands gather on the streets to demonstrate against new pension reforms which will raise the retirement age in France from the current 62 to 64.
Its increase will be implemented gradually until 2030.
The reforms have sparked outrage among French citizens. French trade unions, as well as the left opposition, strongly expressed their discontent. Today is the first day of the nationwide protests of French people against the proposed reforms.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!