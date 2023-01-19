International
LIVE: French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/french-trade-unions-strike-against-pension-reform--1106481513.html
French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
French President Emmanuel Macron called 2023 “the year of the pension reform” in his New Year`s address to citizens.
2023-01-19T13:05+0000
2023-01-19T13:06+0000
world
france
political protest
industrial action
strike
trade unions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092976498_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a85c5a9c11ef2e089d712c71342f24.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris, as thousands gather on the streets to demonstrate against new pension reforms which will raise the retirement age in France from the current 62 to 64.Its increase will be implemented gradually until 2030.The reforms have sparked outrage among French citizens. French trade unions, as well as the left opposition, strongly expressed their discontent. Today is the first day of the nationwide protests of French people against the proposed reforms.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
2023-01-19T13:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092976498_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8beb141bec1b348f52cbef64bebf8769.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pension reform in france, macron`s pension reform, protests in france, protests against pension reform in france
pension reform in france, macron`s pension reform, protests in france, protests against pension reform in france

French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform

13:05 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 13:06 GMT 19.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Adrienne SurprenantA demonstrator kicks a tear gas grenade during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris.
A demonstrator kicks a tear gas grenade during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© AP Photo / Adrienne Surprenant
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron called 2023 "the year of the pension reform" in his New Year`s address. On January 10, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne officially presented the draft bill, which is to be approved by the cabinet later this month.
Sputnik is live from Paris, as thousands gather on the streets to demonstrate against new pension reforms which will raise the retirement age in France from the current 62 to 64.
Its increase will be implemented gradually until 2030.
The reforms have sparked outrage among French citizens. French trade unions, as well as the left opposition, strongly expressed their discontent. Today is the first day of the nationwide protests of French people against the proposed reforms.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала