https://sputniknews.com/20230119/french-trade-unions-strike-against-pension-reform--1106481513.html

French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform

French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform

French President Emmanuel Macron called 2023 “the year of the pension reform” in his New Year`s address to citizens.

2023-01-19T13:05+0000

2023-01-19T13:05+0000

2023-01-19T13:06+0000

world

france

political protest

industrial action

strike

trade unions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092976498_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a85c5a9c11ef2e089d712c71342f24.jpg

Sputnik is live from Paris, as thousands gather on the streets to demonstrate against new pension reforms which will raise the retirement age in France from the current 62 to 64.Its increase will be implemented gradually until 2030.The reforms have sparked outrage among French citizens. French trade unions, as well as the left opposition, strongly expressed their discontent. Today is the first day of the nationwide protests of French people against the proposed reforms.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform 2023-01-19T13:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pension reform in france, macron`s pension reform, protests in france, protests against pension reform in france