International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230307/no-one-size-fits-solution-to-replace-russian-gas-in-european-markets-says-petronas-executive-1108132894.html
'No One Size Fits Solution' to Replace Russian Gas in European Markets, Says Petronas Executive
'No One Size Fits Solution' to Replace Russian Gas in European Markets, Says Petronas Executive
There is no single solution to replace Russian gas on the European market, Petronas Chief Operating Officer Adnan Zainal Abidin told Sputnik, on the margins of the CERAWeek conference.
2023-03-07T01:23+0000
2023-03-07T01:23+0000
economy
russia
europe
gas market
petronas
ceraweek conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106007427_0:8:3617:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_7303bcbbaf0cf87ffbff2094e4c669ab.jpg
The Petronas COO added that he is unsure how high oil and gas prices will rise to by the end of the year amid the Ukraine conflict, but added that high prices are not sustainable.After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow’s energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.Moreover, the Ukraine conflict also stopped the flow of Russian gas to Europe, which led to a spike in gas prices for the energy and shortages that the United States is trying to help alleviate through liquefied natural gas exports.
https://sputniknews.com/20230303/lavrov-russia-will-not-allow-west-to-blow-up-any-more-gas-pipelines-1107973280.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106007427_442:0:3173:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3fea381f864e194f71f8200dcea1e42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas, europe gas market, ceraweek conference, petronas chief operating officer adnan zainal abidin
russian gas, europe gas market, ceraweek conference, petronas chief operating officer adnan zainal abidin

'No One Size Fits Solution' to Replace Russian Gas in European Markets, Says Petronas Executive

01:23 GMT 07.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michael SohnSteam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in Berlin, Germany, on March 30, 2022.
Steam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in Berlin, Germany, on March 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HOUSTON (Sputnik) - There is no single solution to replace Russian gas on the European market, Petronas Chief Operating Officer Adnan Zainal Abidin told Sputnik.
"I guess it’s depends. It depends on what will be the best outcome for certain countries, there is no one size fits solution," the executive said on the margins of the CERAWeek annual energy conference.
The Petronas COO added that he is unsure how high oil and gas prices will rise to by the end of the year amid the Ukraine conflict, but added that high prices are not sustainable.
After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow’s energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.
In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a Foreign Ministry ceremony in Moscow on February 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Lavrov: Russia Will Not Allow West to Blow Up Any More Gas Pipelines
3 March, 10:01 GMT
Moreover, the Ukraine conflict also stopped the flow of Russian gas to Europe, which led to a spike in gas prices for the energy and shortages that the United States is trying to help alleviate through liquefied natural gas exports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала