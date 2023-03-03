https://sputniknews.com/20230303/lavrov-russia-will-not-allow-west-to-blow-up-any-more-gas-pipelines-1107973280.html

Lavrov: Russia Will Not Allow West to Blow Up Any More Gas Pipelines

Russia will not allow Western countries to blow up any more gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.

Russia will not allow Western countries to blow up any more gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.Moscow will rely on dependable partners such as China and India in its energy policy, he added, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.When asked how the conflict in Ukraine had influenced Russia’s energy policy, the Russian Foreign Minister said:Earlier, the Foreign Minister had expressed Russia's "shock" over the lack of punishment for those who instigated the Nord Stream attack, reiterated Moscow's insistence on a "fair and swift investigation," and vowed that Russia would not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug.The Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines were built by Russian and European energy companies to deliver up to 110 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to Europe along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. However, sections of the infrustructure were struck in a coordinated terror attack on September 26, 2022.A month after the blasts, Russian officials accused the "Anglo-Saxons" of responsibility, with the Russian military suspecting Britain's Royal Navy. In February, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote about the operation in great detail in a bombshell Substack article, pointing the finger of blame at the US and Norwegian militaries for the clandestine operation. Western officials were quick to dismiss Hersh's reporting, while much of the mainstream western media following suit.

