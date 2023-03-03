International
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the Raisina Dialogue multilateral conference in New Delhi.
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the Raisina Dialogue multilateral conference in New Delhi.The theme of the event is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi, India. It is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics designed to tackle the most challenging issues facing the global community.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi

06:40 GMT 03.03.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 ministerial council and hold bilateral talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as to take part in the international Raisina Dialogue forum.
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the Raisina Dialogue multilateral conference in New Delhi.
The theme of the event is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.
The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi, India. It is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics designed to tackle the most challenging issues facing the global community.
