https://sputniknews.com/20230307/europe-uses-grain-deal-to-profiteer-from-africa-expert-says-1108137213.html

Europe Uses Grain Deal to Profiteer From Africa, Expert Says

Europe Uses Grain Deal to Profiteer From Africa, Expert Says

Russia has repeatedly criticized the Istanbul Grain Deal for failing to ensure unhindered exports of Russian grain and fertilizers due to Western sanctions. Expert told Sputnik, what's wrong with the deal.

2023-03-07T12:39+0000

2023-03-07T12:39+0000

2023-03-07T12:39+0000

africa

grain

deal

africa insight

ukraine

russia

europe

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108139090_0:317:3079:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c584ab0a0b0d92651760a0b21302747.jpg

European countries receive much more Ukrainian grain than African nations, as well as other states in need of grain supplies, Andrey Suzdaltsev, political scientist and Associate Professor at the HSE Department of International Relations tells Sputnik, adding that the West sells Ukrainian grain to poorer countries at higher prices, thus benefiting from it. During the first six months of the deal, it turned out that only 3% of Ukrainian grain went to countries where there is a shortage of food, while the rest of the grain was exported to Europe, the expert says.Russia has fully fulfilled its obligations and "provided loading and delivery of Ukrainian grain," so it would be sent to Africa, Asia and other regions with food shortages, says the expert, adding that "with regard to Russian grain and Russian fertilizers, the promises were not fulfilled" by the West.According to Andrey Suzdaltsev, after the extension of the deal, "nothing has changed this winter in the direction of fulfilling obligations for Russia."Ukraine has obtained $7 billion by selling grain, and spent that money to buy weaponry to fight Russia, the political scientist states, adding that for the West, Russia's loss is much more important than the hunger issue.On 22 July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations signed an agreement to provide a humanitarian sea corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea to facilitate the world food crisis, which hit the poorest countries particularly hard.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not reach the poorest countries of the world and ended up in Europe. He also outlined that Russian products are not entering world markets, as promised by the agreement.The deal is to be expired 18 March unless it is renewed once again. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding that the deal be extended one year.

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/malawi-praises-first-fertilizer-shipment-from-russia-as-essential-for-tackling-food-crisis-1108083762.html

africa

ukraine

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Gleb Chugunov

Gleb Chugunov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gleb Chugunov

grain deal, istabbul grain deal, grain deliveries, grain supplies, food shortages, africa insight, african nations, africa hunger