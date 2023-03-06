https://sputniknews.com/20230306/malawi-praises-first-fertilizer-shipment-from-russia-as-essential-for-tackling-food-crisis-1108083762.html

Malawi Praises First Fertilizer Shipment From Russia as Essential for Tackling Food Crisis

Russian fertilizers are important for Malawi to develop its agriculture amid the country's growing food prices, Malawian Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has said.

Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem has delivered Russian fertilizer to Malawi, with Malawian Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale calling the humanitarian aid important for the country to develop its agriculture amid growing food prices.Speaking at the handover ceremony, Kawale went on to say the shipment of fertilizer is timely in terms of the increased global prices, and underlined that 2022 was tough for the country's agriculture.Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi Nikolay Krasilnikov also invited the agricultural minister of Malawi to the Russia-Africa Summit which is to take place in Saint Petersburg in July. Agricultural development, along with Russian fertilizer shipments to Africa, will be part of the summit agenda.The 20,000-ton Russian fertilizer shipment to Malawi by Uralchem is the first of its kind, and constitutes only part of the total 260,000 tons of fertilizer estimated to be blocked in European ports due to the producer's inability to pay for freight as a result of western-imposed restrictive measures. Speaking at the event, Uralchem CEO Dmitry Konyaev said fertilizer is the first step to food security on the continent.Konyaev also emphasized the role of the UN and the World Food Programme, as well as the governments of the Netherlands, Mozambique, and Malawi, in implementing the shipment, saying it "would have been impossible" without their cooperation and help.The cargo was initially expected to reach the coast of Mozambique, as Malawi does not have access to the sea, but was blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium, and the Netherlands.Earlier, Russian authorities stated that they were willing to provide fertilizers to those in need free of charge. However, since September 2022, only the shipments to Malawi have been transferred to Africa; all other shipments of Russian fertilizers have been detained in Europe.According to Moscow, there are nearly 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizers that cannot reach its destination due to the West's restrictions.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of "shamelessly burying" the grain deal, hindering the exports of Russian agricultural products. In addition to the obstacles for the Russian exports, Russia also blamed the West for implementing the grain deal "far from the stated humanitarian goals."Moscow said that under the grain exports agreement, over 23 million tons of food products had been transported from Ukraine to high-income countries (47%), mainly in the European Union, and to countries with above-average income (34%) since August 1, 2022, while the countries-in-need's share of the supply only amounted to 2.6%.The United Nations-brokered grain export agreement signed July 22, 2022, was renewed for another 120 days on November 19. Moscow repeatedly emphasized the dishonest execution of the deal by Western countries.

