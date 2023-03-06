https://sputniknews.com/20230306/sputnik-expands-cooperation-with-ethiopia-1108089867.html
Sputnik Expands Cooperation With Ethiopia
Sputnik Expands Cooperation With Ethiopia
Sputnik News Agency signed a memorandum of understanding with FANA Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), Ethiopia’s largest broadcasting company.
The parties intend to exchange news content and implement joint projects. Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and FBC CEO Admasu Damtew signed the document in an online ceremony.Following the signing, Pushkov emphasized that cooperation with the Ethiopian media outlet is a major priority for Sputnik. Admasu Damtew, for his part, noted that the new agreement will enable the two media outlets to collaborate in areas of content swapping, capacity building and others.
Sputnik Expands Cooperation With Ethiopia
Sputnik News Agency has inked a memorandum of understanding with FANA Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), Ethiopia’s largest broadcasting company.
The parties intend to exchange news content and implement joint projects. Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and FBC CEO Admasu Damtew signed the document in an online ceremony.
Following the signing, Pushkov emphasized that cooperation with the Ethiopian
media outlet is a major priority for Sputnik.
“We are especially delighted to sign such a memorandum during the year when we mark the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Russia,” he added.
Admasu Damtew, for his part, noted that the new agreement will enable the two media outlets to collaborate in areas of content swapping, capacity building and others.
“The memorandum will also play a part in further strengthening the people-to-people relationship between Ethiopia and Russia,” he concluded.