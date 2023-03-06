https://sputniknews.com/20230306/sputnik-expands-cooperation-with-ethiopia-1108089867.html

Sputnik Expands Cooperation With Ethiopia

Sputnik News Agency signed a memorandum of understanding with FANA Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), Ethiopia’s largest broadcasting company.

The parties intend to exchange news content and implement joint projects. Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and FBC CEO Admasu Damtew signed the document in an online ceremony.Following the signing, Pushkov emphasized that cooperation with the Ethiopian media outlet is a major priority for Sputnik. Admasu Damtew, for his part, noted that the new agreement will enable the two media outlets to collaborate in areas of content swapping, capacity building and others.

