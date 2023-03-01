https://sputniknews.com/20230301/battle-of-adwa-victory-over-european-supremacy-not-only-for-ethiopia-but-also-for-all-of-africa-1107897887.html

Battle of Adwa: Victory Over 'European Supremacy' Not Only For Ethiopia, But Also For All of Africa

On March 1, 1896, as most of the African continent has fallen into the hands of European colonial powers, the forces of the then Ethiopian Empire ensured a decisive victory against Italian invading army at the Battle of Adwa.

Today, March 1, 2023, marks the 127th anniversary of the Battle of Adwa, where Ethiopian forces managed to defeat invading Italian troops and secure the independence and sovereignty of the Ethiopian Empire during the New Imperialism period, when European colonizers were scrambling for control of African land and resources. The battle came 11 years after the infamous Berlin Conference of 1884-85 that paved the way for the partition and colonization of Africa.The Battle of Adwa, which was the climax of the First Italo-Ethiopian War, took place in the early morning of Sunday, March 1, 1896, near the town of Adwa, located in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Supported by military equipment from the Russian Empire, as well as by a unit of Russian advisers, the army of Menelik II outnumbered the Italian forces, which were assisted by soldiers from the then-Italian-controlled Eritrea.After Italy's decisive defeat, the colonial power was forced to sign the Treaty of Addis Ababa in October 1896, which formally ended the First Italo-Ethiopian War on terms mostly favorable to the Ethiopian Empire and abrogated the Treaty of Wuchale that had been the core reason of the war. The previous treaty, signed between the Ethiopian Empire and Italy in May 1889, was initially aimed at promoting friendship and trade between the two nations, before Italy later claimed the agreement imposed a protectorate over Ethiopia, triggering a nearly two year-long war.The Battle of Adwa spoiled Italy's ambitious plans to expand its colonial empire in the Horn of Africa and also enforced the recognition of Ethiopia's sovereignty by other European colonial powers in the neighboring territories, in particular France and the United Kingdom, who concluded treaties with Ethiopia as an equal state.The battle became the first time in history when an African nation routed a strong European power since the time of General Hannibal of Carthage (present-day Tunisia), who, having "outsmarted and outdone the Roman army at every battle, besieged Rome itself," according to Haile Larebo, an associate professor at Morehouse College (US), Specialist in African Colonial History.Larebo underlines that the Ethiopian victory at Adwa invalidated the rules of the Berlin Conference of 1884-85 and "challenged the notion that 'might is right,' a doctrine that [had been] ingrained in the Western mind" since the discovery of the so-called New World.Hakim Adi, a professor of the History of Africa and the African Diaspora at the University of Chichester in the UK, says that the battle was a significant "example of an African state defending itself against colonial invasion."Symbol of African SovereigntyAdi, a British historian of African descent, stresses that the victory of the Ethiopian Empire against Italy was "extremely important" not only for the East African nations, but also for the pan-African anti-colonialist movement, as it was a victory over the ideology of so-called "European supremacy." He adds that Ethiopia's Emperor Menelik II, who personally led his army during the Battle of Adwa, became very well known throughout Africa as well as throughout the African diaspora all around the globe.Larebo shares a similar point of view. He adds that the victory at Adwa made Ethiopia a "symbolic land for Pan-Africanism, representing African self-respect and independence from European cultural and political domination."The Morehouse College professor adds that Italy’s sudden attack without prior declaration of war against the Ethiopian Empire in 1935, triggering the Second Italo-Ethiopian War, shocked Black people worldwide. According to Larebo, the pan-Africanist movement and its individual members played a "major role" in the mobilization of public opinion against the "Fascist occupation" and their campaign assisted in maintaining the "integrity and independence of Ethiopia."Russian Empire's Role in Menelik's Adwa VictoryRussia provided assistance to Ethiopia during the First Italo-Ethiopian War and at the climactic Battle of Adwa, which secured Ethiopian sovereignty until Italy's second aggression 40 years later. Speaking about the matter, the two experts acknowledged that the then Russian Empire – which was invited to the Berlin Conference, but did not participate in Europe's colonial activities in Africa – provided Ethiopian Emperor Menelik II with assistance that created the conditions for the final military victory against Italy at Adwa.Prof. Adi points out that the diplomatic alliance between the two emperors of Russia and Ethiopia was "extremely important" for the Ethiopian side, and it gave them the "ability" to defeat a European power such as Italy.Long-Term Consequences of VictoryBoth Professors Adi and Larebo agree that Ethiopia's Adwa victory played and continues to play a significant role in the history and present of Ethiopia and Africa. Larebo believes that Ethiopia "inspired anti-colonialist movements" across Africa and was seen as a "beacon of hope and freedom by those under the yoke of colonialism." Adi adds that although the victory was achieved over a century ago, it's still celebrated as one of the most significant events in the modern history of Africa that Africans, not only on the continent, but even Africans in the diaspora "can be proud of." It's worth mentioning that the Adwa Victory Day is a public holiday in all regional states and charter cities across Ethiopia.

