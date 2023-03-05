Tunisian Youssef Chebbi Wins FESPACO Pan-African Movie Festival Main Award
© AFP 2023 / OLYMPIA DE MAISMONTA man (2nd L) representing the Tunisian director Youssef Chebbi, receives from Burkina Faso military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore (3rd L) the Etalon d'Or won for the film "Ashkal", during the closing ceremony of the 28th Pan-African Film and television Festival (FESPACO), in Ouagadougou, on March 4, 2023
The 2023 FESPACO movie festival took place from February 25 to March 4 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Before its start, it was expected to be attended by over 15,000 people, including Nigerian cinema stars and the Prime Minister of Mali Choguel Kokalla Maiga.
Tunis-born Youssef Chebbi won the coveted Stallion of Yennenga award at the biennial pan-African FESPACO movie festival in Burkina Faso for his murder mystery movie "Ashkal".
The director, whose movie's plot focuses on the investigation of a murdered caretaker at Carthage, Tunisia, defeated his Burkinabe opponent Apolline Traore, who took a Silver Stallion for "Sira" and Kenyan Angela Wamai with the bronze for "Shimoni".
However, Chebbi did not come to the ceremony, which was presided over by Burkinabe interim President Ibrahim Traore.
In total, there were 170 entries for the festival, among which 15 were fiction movies claiming to win the Yennenga Golden Stallion award with $30,000.
The Stallion of Yennenga is awarded for a fictional or documentary feature movie chosen for its ability to relay the realities of Africa.
At the same time, the opening ceremony of the festival was also attended by the prime minister of neighboring Mali, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, who was invited as the leader of the guest country of honor.
Together with Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire de Tambela, Maiga kicked off the festival on February 25.
Speaking to the public, Maiga emphasized that Mali and Burkina Faso are "brother countries" endangered by the "terrorist hydra", saying the priority remains their fight for peace and sovereignty.
"The sister and friendly Republic of Mali is the guest of honor at this 28th FESPACO edition. This choice leads the two nations to fraternize more and look in the same sight," said the Burkinabe Culture Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, who read a speech by his PM at the opening ceremony. "Mali and Burkina are moving together towards common projects in terms of integration and cooperation."
The festival saw 60 dancers simulating fighting to the sound of beating drums, a performance that was called "20 million VDP", referring to a civillian volunteers who support the army of Burkina Faso.
According to the ceremony's organizer, the purpose of the dance was to demonstrate the bravery Burkinabe youth is showing in the face of the jihadist threat.
In February this year, during Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga's visit to Burkina Faso, the countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation, signed security agreemenets and agreed to broaden discussions on forming a federation.