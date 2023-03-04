https://sputniknews.com/20230304/just-in---two-red-cross-workers-kidnapped-in-mali-1108025624.html

JUST IN - Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped in Mali

JUST IN - Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped in Mali

Two employees from the International Committee of the Red Cross were kidnapped on Saturday in Mali, the ICRC's Mali branch said of the terrifying incident on... 04.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-04T21:19+0000

2023-03-04T21:19+0000

2023-03-04T21:19+0000

international committee of the red cross (icrc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

"We confirm the kidnapping of... our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal", said the ICRC, adding that the agency had been present in Mali for 32 years, and was "a neutral, independent and impartial organization".MORE TO FOLLOW...

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international committee of the red cross (icrc)