JUST IN - Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped in Mali
JUST IN - Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped in Mali
Two employees from the International Committee of the Red Cross were kidnapped on Saturday in Mali, the ICRC's Mali branch said of the terrifying incident on... 04.03.2023, Sputnik International
"We confirm the kidnapping of... our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal", said the ICRC, adding that the agency had been present in Mali for 32 years, and was "a neutral, independent and impartial organization".MORE TO FOLLOW...
Being updated
Two employees from the International Committee of the Red Cross were kidnapped on Saturday in Mali, the ICRC's Mali branch said of the terrifying incident on their Twitter page.
"We confirm the kidnapping of... our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal", said the ICRC, adding that the agency had been present in Mali for 32 years, and was "a neutral, independent and impartial organization".