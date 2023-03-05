International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Shoigu Listens to Commanders' Reports on Current Situation in Special Op Zone
LIVE UPDATES: Shoigu Listens to Commanders' Reports on Current Situation in Special Op Zone
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
2023-03-05T06:34+0000
2023-03-05T06:35+0000
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Russian paratroopers are seen on a mission on the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction in Ukraine.

LIVE UPDATES: Shoigu Listens to Commanders' Reports on Current Situation in Special Op Zone

06:34 GMT 05.03.2023 (Updated: 06:35 GMT 05.03.2023)
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
06:35 GMT 05.03.2023
Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine
