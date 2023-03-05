LIVE UPDATES: Shoigu Listens to Commanders' Reports on Current Situation in Special Op Zone

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.

Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.

The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.