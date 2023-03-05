https://sputniknews.com/20230305/hungarian-lawmaker-says-lethal-aid-makes-eu-nato-nations-party-to-ukraine-conflict-1108071993.html
Hungarian Lawmaker Says Lethal Aid Makes EU, NATO Nations Party to Ukraine Conflict
Supplies of lethal military assistance to Kiev make some EU and NATO nations parties to the Ukraine conflict, even if they are not directly involved in the hostilities, Hungarian parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover said on Sunday.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union last month that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties.
"NATO and EU members have already sent almost $60 billion worth of lethal military aid to Ukraine, one of the warring parties. It means that separate EU and NATO member states are participants of this war, even though they are not fighting yet," Kover told Hungarian broadcaster.
