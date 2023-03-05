International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/hungarian-lawmaker-says-lethal-aid-makes-eu-nato-nations-party-to-ukraine-conflict-1108071993.html
Hungarian Lawmaker Says Lethal Aid Makes EU, NATO Nations Party to Ukraine Conflict
Hungarian Lawmaker Says Lethal Aid Makes EU, NATO Nations Party to Ukraine Conflict
Supplies of lethal military assistance to Kiev make some EU and NATO nations parties to the Ukraine conflict, even if they are not directly involved in the hostilities, Hungarian parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover said on Sunday.
2023-03-05T15:40+0000
2023-03-05T15:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
hungary
nato
eu
viktor orban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_0:256:4784:2947_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a239234125486a74bf305d837cce8f.jpg
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union last month that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_256:0:4528:3204_1920x0_80_0_0_a993104fc2d438cbb294844adebc4e75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu party in ukraine conflict, nato party in ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, sending weapons to kiev, arming kiev
eu party in ukraine conflict, nato party in ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, sending weapons to kiev, arming kiev

Hungarian Lawmaker Says Lethal Aid Makes EU, NATO Nations Party to Ukraine Conflict

15:40 GMT 05.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKY / Ukrainian servicemen walk in front of armoured cars at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles.
Ukrainian servicemen walk in front of armoured cars at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKY /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Supplies of lethal military assistance to Kiev make some EU and NATO nations parties to the Ukraine conflict, even if they are not directly involved in the hostilities, Hungarian parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover said on Sunday.
"NATO and EU members have already sent almost $60 billion worth of lethal military aid to Ukraine, one of the warring parties. It means that separate EU and NATO member states are participants of this war, even though they are not fighting yet," Kover told Hungarian broadcaster.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned the European Union last month that it could sleepwalk into an armed conflict with Russia by sending increasingly deadly weapons to Ukraine. He argued that a negotiated solution was needed to avoid further casualties.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала