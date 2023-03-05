https://sputniknews.com/20230305/turkiye-working-hard-to-get-russia-ukraine-grain-export-deal-extended-1108036846.html

Turkiye Working Hard to Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended

Turkiye Working Hard to Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended

Turkiye is making every effort to have Russia and Ukraine extend a deal that secured grain export through the Black Sea last year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Cavusoglu recalled that the initiative had helped households in the least developed countries by bringing down global food prices. On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was extended in November and is now set to expire in less than two weeks, on March 18. A source familiar with the talks on its extension told Sputnik on Friday that the process was deadlocked. One of the stumble blocks, they said, was guarantees for the access of Russian food and fertilizers to the global market.

