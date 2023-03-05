International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/turkiye-working-hard-to-get-russia-ukraine-grain-export-deal-extended-1108036846.html
Turkiye Working Hard to Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended
Turkiye Working Hard to Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended
Turkiye is making every effort to have Russia and Ukraine extend a deal that secured grain export through the Black Sea last year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.
2023-03-05T10:38+0000
2023-03-05T10:38+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
turkiye
ukraine
the united nations (un)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_3f0dc9ff8b13b66bbb6b7233d4931068.jpg
Cavusoglu recalled that the initiative had helped households in the least developed countries by bringing down global food prices. On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was extended in November and is now set to expire in less than two weeks, on March 18. A source familiar with the talks on its extension told Sputnik on Friday that the process was deadlocked. One of the stumble blocks, they said, was guarantees for the access of Russian food and fertilizers to the global market.
russia
turkiye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26c81cd7dd441ffada53219b9c7c572c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
istanbul grain deal, russia ukraine grain deal, grain deal
istanbul grain deal, russia ukraine grain deal, grain deal

Turkiye Working Hard to Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended

10:38 GMT 05.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankRussian rice
Russian rice - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkiye is making every effort to have Russia and Ukraine extend a deal that secured grain export through the Black Sea last year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.
"We are working hard to ensure the smooth implementation and further extension of the grain deal. I discussed it with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday," the top Turkish diplomat told the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar.
Cavusoglu recalled that the initiative had helped households in the least developed countries by bringing down global food prices.
On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was extended in November and is now set to expire in less than two weeks, on March 18.
A source familiar with the talks on its extension told Sputnik on Friday that the process was deadlocked. One of the stumble blocks, they said, was guarantees for the access of Russian food and fertilizers to the global market.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала