https://sputniknews.com/20230305/doha-continues-efforts-for-drc-rwanda-talks-amid-crisis-media-say-1108031811.html
Doha Continues Efforts for DRC, Rwanda Talks Amid Crisis, Media Say
Doha Continues Efforts for DRC, Rwanda Talks Amid Crisis, Media Say
Despite a failed January attempt to convene a meeting between the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Thisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Doha is still making efforts to bring peace to the African countries
2023-03-05T09:06+0000
2023-03-05T09:06+0000
2023-03-05T09:06+0000
africa
central africa
east africa
rwanda
democratic republic of the congo
m23
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105435/15/1054351558_0:84:1601:984_1920x0_80_0_0_1a22039a8927d395bead73605bae4554.jpg
Despite a failed January attempt to convene a meeting between the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Thisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame due to a no-show by the former, Doha is still making efforts to bring peace to the two African countries, media say.Recently, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs of Qatar, visited Africa where he met with the presidents of Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, and Angola and delivered a written message to them on behalf of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.While Doha is keen to hold a meeting between Kagame and Thisekedi, the date has yet to be set, media report.However, during his press briefing on February 22, Rwanda's president emphasized the lack of progress after a number of meetings at the regional and international levels.Kagame explained that the issue had been discussed at almost all the meetings, saying the future attempt to hold talks between Rwanda and the DRC may fail, as the previous one did.The relations between Kinshasa and Kigali have lately been seeing higher tension as the Congolese government accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels which are operating mainly in the North Kivu province, east DRC - an accusation denied by Rwandan authorities.The DRC saw the creation of the March 23 Movement in 2012, which later, in 2021, began an insurgency, capturing a large part of the country.Amid the deteriorated relations, in November 2022, the leaders of the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, and Angola gathered in Luanda in order to discuss the restoration of peace in the eastern DRC, which became a joint effort to ensure the region's stability.The situation was exacerbated in January this year when Rwanda reportedly shot at a Congolese military aircraft which had allegedly violated the country's airspace. Kigali said the fighter jet violated its airspace three times, which became the reason for shooting. However, the Congolese government denounced the attack on its aircraft, saying it was shot within airspace of the DRC.
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/macron-says-drc-should-not-shift-responsibility-for-countrys-security-issues-to-france-1108026146.html
africa
central africa
east africa
rwanda
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105435/15/1054351558_88:0:1511:1067_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf5c0a447fd23abbeefa46ec8ac1d70.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
paul kagame, felix thisekedi, negitiations, the democration republic of congo, the march 23 group
paul kagame, felix thisekedi, negitiations, the democration republic of congo, the march 23 group
Doha Continues Efforts for DRC, Rwanda Talks Amid Crisis, Media Say
The turmoil in the Democratic Republic of Congo, caused by the activities of the March 23 (M23) Group, resulted in worse relations between Kinshasa and Kigali. Despite the fact that other African nations have already tried to prompt reconciliation between the two countries, Qatar has not lost hope that it can facilitate negotiations.
Despite a failed January attempt to convene a meeting between the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Thisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame due to a no-show by the former, Doha is still making efforts to bring peace to the two African countries, media say.
"Qatar continues to support existing mediation efforts, initiatives and previous agreements signed between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," Al Ansari Doha’s Foreign ministry spokesperson told a weekly press briefing, as quoted by media.
Recently, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs of Qatar, visited Africa where he met with the presidents of Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, and Angola and delivered a written message to them on behalf of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
While Doha is keen to hold a meeting between Kagame and Thisekedi, the date has yet to be set, media report.
However, during his press briefing on February 22, Rwanda's president emphasized the lack of progress after a number of meetings at the regional and international levels.
Kagame explained that the issue had been discussed at almost all the meetings, saying the future attempt to hold talks between Rwanda and the DRC may fail, as the previous one did.
"If one stepped back a little and wanted to make sense of what is happening, one would realize that something is terribly wrong, and we might be addressing the wrong problem," he said.
The relations between Kinshasa and Kigali have lately been seeing higher tension as the Congolese government accused Rwanda
of supporting the M23 rebels which are operating mainly in the North Kivu province, east DRC - an accusation denied by Rwandan authorities.
The DRC saw the creation
of the March 23 Movement in 2012, which later, in 2021, began an insurgency, capturing a large part of the country.
Amid the deteriorated relations, in November 2022, the leaders of the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, and Angola gathered in Luanda in order to discuss the restoration of peace in the eastern DRC, which became a joint effort to ensure the region's stability.
The situation was exacerbated
in January this year when Rwanda reportedly shot at a Congolese military aircraft which had allegedly violated the country's airspace. Kigali said the fighter jet violated its airspace three times, which became the reason for shooting. However, the Congolese government denounced the attack on its aircraft, saying it was shot within airspace of the DRC.