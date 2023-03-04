https://sputniknews.com/20230304/macron-says-drc-should-not-shift-responsibility-for-countrys-security-issues-to-france-1108026146.html

Macron Says DRC Should Not Shift Responsibility for Country's Security Issues to France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that the DRC should not "look for the guilty side" with regard to the security situation in the country.

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour to Africa and paid working visits to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the DRC. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with countries in the region. The French president also called on the republic's authorities to ensure justice in the country and not to blame France in those issues, which depend on the DRC's government. The presidential visit takes place amid a surge in anti-French sentiment and the growth of Chinese and Russian influence in Africa. Last year, French troops withdrew from Mali, where they were deployed since 2014 on a counter-terrorist mission. In January, Burkina Faso officially ended all France-led operations on its territory, where French forces were present under the 2018 agreement according to which Paris would help the country to combat militant Islamist groups. At the same time, Russia and China are increasing trade volumes with African countries and replacing France as leading partners on the continent.

