https://sputniknews.com/20230125/reports-dr-congo-jet-shot-over-alleged-violation-of-rwanda-airspace-1106689813.html

DR Congo Jet Shot Over Alleged Violation of Rwanda Airspace, Reports Say

DR Congo Jet Shot Over Alleged Violation of Rwanda Airspace, Reports Say

Rwanda has shot at a military aircraft of the armed forces of DRC, which had allegedly violated the country’s airspace, according to media reports.

2023-01-25T13:53+0000

2023-01-25T13:53+0000

2023-01-25T14:23+0000

africa

east africa

rwanda

drc

eac regional force operation in drc

airspace

airspace violation

fighter jet

m23

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106690457_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_04c78ac727a670cab53f9a588f244fdb.jpg

Rwanda has shot at a military aircraft of the armed forces of the DRC which allegedly violated the country’s airspace, according to media reports. The media stated that a fighter jet was flying near the DRC-Rwanda border heading from the town of Kitshanga, DRC, when it was hit. After that, the plane landed at Goma International Airport, eastern DRC, with its right wing on fire. The fire was extinguished without further damage by a fire truck, which intervened on the runway.Following the incident, Rwandan officials stated that the Congolese fighter jet had violated its airspace, urging the DRC "to stop this aggression.”However, the DRC’s government responded to the allegation by saying that the aircraft was attacked in its home airspace. It underlined that the fighter plane was shot when it started landing at the airport in Goma, so it didn't "fly over Rwandan airspace." The government stated that the plane managed to land with almost no major material damage.It further condemned the attack, regarding it “as an act of aggression,” aimed at undermining the ongoing peace process under the Luanda and Nairobi talks. Incidents of this kind with alleged violation of airspace have occurred at least twice. In December, Kigali said that another fighter jet from the DRC violated its airspace along Lake Kivu in the western province of the country. Rwanda's spokesman Yolande Makolo then also stressed that "these repeated violations are against the spirit" of the peace initiatives. A similar situation also happened in November last year. Tensions between the neighboring countries have been increasing recently, as the Congolese government accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which are active mainly in the eastern part of DRC in the province of North Kivu. However, Kigali denied any involvement.The March 23 Movement, also known as M23, is a largely Congolese armed group, which was formed in 2012. In late 2021, the group started an insurgency, seizing large parts of the country. Even though the DRC repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the M23, in November, leaders of the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola met in Luanda to discuss the peace settlement in eastern DRC as part of a joint effort to ensure stability in the region.

africa

east africa

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

east africa, rwanda, democratic republic of the congo (drc), fighter jet, airspace violation, m23 rebel group