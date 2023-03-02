https://sputniknews.com/20230302/g20-roundup-new-payment-systems-supply-chains-will-weaken-wests-grip-on-global-south-1107957479.html

G20 Roundup: New Payment Systems, Supply Chains Will Weaken West’s Grip on Global South

G20 Roundup: New Payment Systems, Supply Chains Will Weaken West’s Grip on Global South

02.03.2023

Thursday’s G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi was the second time the bloc failed to reach a consensus on a joint communique since last week’s Finance Ministers' Meeting in Bengaluru, India.Instead, the Indian hosts released a "Chair's Summary and Outcome Document" which, as the name suggests, summarized what officials said and some of the disagreements between them.A Russian-Chinese push to demand a fair and impartial investigation into the Nord Stream blasts in the communique was not mentioned.Countries formally agreed to take steps to "strengthen" multilateralism, that "the United Nations must be responsive to the entire membership," and that problems in this area "can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism, reforms and international cooperation." G20 members also expressed "deep concerns" over the global "challenges" to food and energy security, and the need to maintain "undisrupted, sustainable, and resilient supply chains."The document also paid lip service to the climate change and global health agendas, as well as development cooperation, emerging technologies, counterterrorism, and the battle against illicit drugs.G20 is Not G7The reason for the lack of consensus is pretty obvious and it's not necessarily a bad thing, says Manjeet Kripalani, executive director of Gateway House, an independent Mumbai-based foreign policy think tank. Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), which is a club exclusive to rich, mostly Western powers, the G20 includes a diverse mix of countries from the West, East, and Global South.Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, a fellow at the University of Delhi’s Delhi School of Transnational Affairs, agreed, noting that as the host country, India had an obligation "not to take sides and reflect concerns of involved parties in the statement," balancing the G7 countries’ push to condemn Russia and use the term "war" with the fact that "many G20 countries have not taken sides in this crisis" and "have stayed neutral.”For his part, Srikanth Kondapalli, dean of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of International Studies, said it was important to highlight India’s position on Ukraine and the current international security crisis more broadly.During the G20 event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov each made statements criticizing the current global order, and calling for greater representation of developing countries in international institutions."It is high time to reform the UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a news conference Thursday, highlighting Moscow’s agreement with India on the need to reform the top global decision-making institution. Foreign Minister Jaishankar echoed these sentiments, pointing out that as "the number of members of the United Nations has quadrupled" over the past 80 years, the existing Security Council architecture "neither reflects today’s politics, economics, demographics or aspirations."Kondapalli agreed that the current system is broken and needs fixing, saying the current Security Council often engages in talk instead of taking action.For example, "there was no single statement from the Security Council on COVID-19, which has killed nearly six million people so far. And no remedial measures proposed by the Security Council in regard to this. It did have a vaccination program, but dependent on individual states’ contribution, or that vaccination drive. But nevertheless, it didn't have any position on COVID-19, which basically disrupted entire economies, lives, supply chains, manufacturing sector, the health care-related infrastructure, and so on," the observer said.Political multilateral institutions like the Security Council aside, multilateralism has also failed in other spheres, like the World Health Assembly and the International Monetary Fund, Kondapalli said. "In terms of distributing the finances or infrastructure, especially among the Global South, the G77 countries, there is a certain crisis even in economic, multilateral institutions, apart from the political multilateral institutions," the academic noted.Kondapalli emphasized that changes to the global decision-making order will require rich countries to be more "alert" to the needs of the Global South, because many of the problems caused by developed countries "spill over into effects on the Global South," with the Ukraine crisis being a perfect example."The Ukrainian conflict resulted in energy prices going up [...] Everything moves on energy, which means the transportation, food materials, everything else is dependent on transportation. As a result of this, there is a food crisis increasing, inflation rising, fertilizer prices rising. So these are major concerns for the developing countries, or the Global South. What Prime Minister Modi is trying to say is that the effects of any conflict will have a drastic impact on developing countries," the scholar said.'Exciting' Opportunity to Build a Fairer WorldDuring his post-summit press conference, Lavrov said that Russia would continue to "focus on forming reliable transport corridors, independent payment systems, and the expansion of payments in national currencies within the framework of BRICS, SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union."Kripalani emphasized that moves by Russia, China, and others to break out of dependence on Western institutions and systems "is actually very exciting," because it potentially opens the door to a new, fairer world order.Finally, Srikanth Kondapalli expressed a more skeptical view, pointing out that although new payment systems and currency swap transactions have helped reduce countries' dependence on the West, it must be recognized that as of this moment, the dollar continues to maintain a 50%+ share of transactions globally, with the pound, the euro, and the yen accounting for part of the rest."So I'm not very sure how successful this diversification to local currencies will be,” the observer concluded.

