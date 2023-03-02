https://sputniknews.com/20230302/large-anti-war-protests-hit-europe-over-nato-involvement-in-ukraine-1107917025.html
Large Anti-War Protests Hit Europe Over NATO Involvement in Ukraine
Large anti-war protests hit Europe over NATO involvement in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing anti-war protests in Europe as NATO gets more involved in the Ukrainian conflict.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Matthew Fogg - Retired Chief Deputy US Marshal
Oliver Vargas - Journalist
In the second hour, veteran war correspondent Eljah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the wide-scale anti-war protests hitting Europe over NATO's involvement in Ukraine.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by retired Chief Deputy of the U.S. Marshal Matthew Fogg about the rise of violence and crime in Washington, D.C. and what's behind this uptick.
In the last hour, journalist Oliver Vargas discussed with Fault Lines the new deal aimed to fix post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland proposed by UK PM Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Matthew Fogg - Retired Chief Deputy US Marshal
Oliver Vargas - Journalist
In the second hour, veteran war correspondent Eljah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the wide-scale anti-war protests hitting Europe over NATO’s involvement in Ukraine.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by retired Chief Deputy of the U.S. Marshal Matthew Fogg about the rise of violence and crime in Washington, D.C. and what’s behind this uptick.
In the last hour, journalist Oliver Vargas discussed with Fault Lines the new deal aimed to fix post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland proposed by UK PM Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.