https://sputniknews.com/20230302/large-anti-war-protests-hit-europe-over-nato-involvement-in-ukraine-1107917025.html

Large Anti-War Protests Hit Europe Over NATO Involvement in Ukraine

Large Anti-War Protests Hit Europe Over NATO Involvement in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing anti-war... 02.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-02T09:24+0000

2023-03-02T09:24+0000

2023-03-02T09:24+0000

fault lines

radio

washington dc

violence

crime

ukraine

northern ireland

uk

antiwar

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107916879_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_784555a8be47165509e3a3b4e2449787.png

Large anti-war protests hit Europe over NATO involvement in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ongoing anti-war protests in Europe as NATO gets more involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMatthew Fogg - Retired Chief Deputy US MarshalOliver Vargas - JournalistIn the second hour, veteran war correspondent Eljah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the wide-scale anti-war protests hitting Europe over NATO’s involvement in Ukraine.Later in the hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by retired Chief Deputy of the U.S. Marshal Matthew Fogg about the rise of violence and crime in Washington, D.C. and what’s behind this uptick.In the last hour, journalist Oliver Vargas discussed with Fault Lines the new deal aimed to fix post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland proposed by UK PM Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

northern ireland

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio, washington dc, violence, crime, ukraine, northern ireland, uk, antiwar, eu, аудио