https://sputniknews.com/20230302/correcting-historical-injustices-mozambique-demands-2-permanent-unsc-seats-for-africa--1107926753.html

Correcting 'Historical Injustices': Mozambique Demands 2 Permanent UNSC Seats For Africa

Correcting 'Historical Injustices': Mozambique Demands 2 Permanent UNSC Seats For Africa

This article is about Ambassador Pedro Comissario Afonso, Mozambique's permanent envoy to the UN, saying that Africa should have two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council.

2023-03-02T09:35+0000

2023-03-02T09:35+0000

2023-03-02T09:35+0000

africa

southern africa

mozambique

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

reform

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107927101_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_400c5ec49631c2a13bfc01e95b81ef9e.jpg

Africa should have two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council, said Ambassador Pedro Comissario Afonso, the head of the Republic of Mozambique's Permanent Mission to the UN during a Wednesday press conference dedicated to his country's presidency in the UNSC this month.The ambassador, who is the current UNSC president, added that the issue of reforing the council is "a complex process" and that despite ongoing negotiations, there have been no results so far.Established in 1945 after the Second World War, the UN Security Council is tasked with maintaining international peace and security, including the deployment of peacekeeping forces, enacting international sanctions, and authorizing military action. It consists of 15 member states, of whom five are permanent (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), while the other 10 members are non-permanent and are elected to two-year terms, representing different world regions.Africa, which is home to 54 member states of the UN, is represented at the Security Council by three non-permanent seats, currently filled by Ghana, Gabon, and Mozambique.The question of Africa's representation at the UNSC has long been raised by the African Union, which called for a more representative and democratic council, where Africa, like other regions, would be represented by two permanent states, along with an additional two non-permanent seats. In 2005, the AU adopted the Ezulwini Consensus, a position on international relations and reform of the United Nations.In February, the AU's Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye told reporters on the sidelines of the African Union summit of heads of state in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the UNSC should acknowledge and correct "historical injustices" affecting Africa.Africa's position was supported by many countries outside the African continent, including Russia and the United States, which are both UNSC permanent members.In mid-December 2022, US President Joe Biden also reaffirmed his country’s support for the UNSC expansion during the Second US-Africa Leaders Summit, saying that his country "fully supports reforming the U.N. Security Council to include permanent representation for Africa."

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/africa-wants-to-be-in-drivers-seat-at-un-security-council-au-commissioner-says-1107549784.html

africa

southern africa

mozambique

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

historical injustice, historic injustice, africa is a victim of a historical injustice, mozambique, unsc, un, un security council, 2 permanent seats for africa in unsc, africa in unsc, pedro comissario afonso,