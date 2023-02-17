International
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should acknowledge and correct the "historical injustices" affecting Africa, African Union's political affairs, peace, and security commissioner Bankole Adeoye underlined.
Africa Wants to Be in 'Driver's Seat' at UN Security Council, AU Commissioner Says

The official made his statements on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) summit, which is taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 15-19 February and is attended, among others, by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should acknowledge and correct "historical injustices" affecting Africa, said the African Union's Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye, as cited by the media.
"Let me be clear, it is obvious that to this world, Africa's interests are not fully catered for in the current high-level role being played in the UN Security Council," he said. "Almost 60% to 70% of the issues are African, we want to be in the driver’s seat, we want to have our voice heard, and adequate participation and effective representation would be to the benefit of the whole of the African continent."
According to the official, imbalances caused by overlooking Africa's necessities and perspectives in the current structure of the UNSC have persisted for generations.
The potential reform of the UNSC, involving greater representation of African and Asian countries, has been long discussed within the body. Aside from multiple African states, the reform has been supported by permanent members of the council, including Russia and the US.
However, there is still no consensus on the issues such as the choice of countries to be introduced as new permanent UNSC members or possible reform of the veto principle.
The AU is holding its annual summit in Addis Ababa. As part of the event, the leaders of the continent will meet at the 36th session of the AU Assembly to discuss ways to boost implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative. The latter is aimed at the facilitation of the free movement of goods and services among AU member states and the acceleration of trade on the continent.
Free Trade Area and Insecurity: Key Points of Upcoming African Union Leaders Summit
