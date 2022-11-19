https://sputniknews.com/20221119/unsc-does-not-reflect-number-of-african-states-role-in-global-affairs-russian-envoy-says-1104421294.html
UNSC Does Not Reflect Number of African States, Role in Global Affairs, Russian Envoy Says
The composition of the UN Security Council does not reflect the number of states in Africa nor the continent’s role on the global stage, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
"Africa’s representation on the Security Council at present matches neither the total number of states on the continent, nor the role that Africa plays in international affairs," Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly.The Russian ambassador also said that other worthy candidates for a seat on the UN Security Council are Brazil and India.The debate at the UN General Assembly concerned a possible reform of the UN Security Council of its enlargement. The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members (P5) who hold veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for a two-year term.On Thursday, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said negotiations among the 193 states have never produced a result that should have been consulted with the five permanent members on the UN Security Council. Korosi noted that United Nations members have to iron out an acceptable compromise for all on the matter.
