Nigerian Activist Accuses Macron of 'Changing His Tune' on Africa

The "new vision" of Africa presented with "deep humility" by Emmanuel Macron on Monday on the eve of his African tour did not convince Maikoul Zodi, a Nigerian activist and local coordinator of the Tournons La Page (French for "Let Us Turn the Page") movement.

The "new vision" of Africa presented with "deep humility" by Emmanuel Macron on Monday on the eve of his African tour did not convince Maikoul Zodi, a Nigerian activist and local coordinator of the Tournons La Page (French for "Let Us Turn the Page") movement.According to him, Emmanuel Macron "tries to change his tune every time".However, the speech left him with the impression that the struggle "against French imperialism in Africa is bearing fruit".The activist believes that Emmanuel Macron's determination to rearrange French bases in Africa is "an insult to our intelligence" because the change in the form of the French presence on the continent "shows that the French authorities, through Emmanuel Macron, recognize their military and diplomatic defeat".Disrespect for Africans and AfricaCommenting on the French leader's attempts to blame Russia for the failures in Mali, Burkina Faso or the Central African Republic, Maïkoul Zodi argues that Africans can "think for themselves in order to find appropriate solutions to the many challenges they face".However, "Emmanuel Macron has no respect for Africans and even for Africa" because he does not talk about Africa in Africa.Four Countries in the ProgramOn Wednesday, March 1, the French President began his tour of four Central African countries: Gabon, Angola, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. In Libreville, he will participate in a summit on the conservation of the rainforests of the Congo Basin.In July, he visited Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. He plans to travel to Africa every six months.

