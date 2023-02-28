https://sputniknews.com/20230228/nato--fruitless-talks-west-could-have-sat-down-at-negotiating-table-long-ago-if-it-wanted---peskov-1107856533.html

NATO & Fruitless Talks: West Could Have Sat Down at Negotiating Table Long Ago If It Wanted - Peskov

NATO & Fruitless Talks: West Could Have Sat Down at Negotiating Table Long Ago If It Wanted - Peskov

In an interview with the Izvestia daily, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov touched on a variety of topics, ranging from NATO actions to negotiating talks as well as what the future holds for Russia going into the 2024 elections.

2023-02-28T02:56+0000

2023-02-28T02:56+0000

2023-02-28T02:56+0000

russia

nato

vladimir putin

kremlin

china

peace plan

france

us

world economy

olaf scholz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg

The West could have sat down at the negotiating table on security long ago if it wanted to, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a recent interview with the Izvestia daily, underscoring that while the talks would have been difficult, Western countries have refused to do so."The situation has changed radically. Even when the president, before deciding to start the special military operation, formulated draft security treaties that were sent to Washington, Brussels and Vienna, and when we, in fact, heard that they were not ready to talk about anything with us," Peskov said.He said the Western countries' mediating potential disappears when they get involved in the conflict in Ukraine.Peskov said that although there are forces in Ukraine that do not like the current Kiev regime, the state of affairs in the Ukrainian capital makes it impossible to hope for discussion of nuances for peaceful settlement, so the Russian special military operation continues.However, the spokesperson further noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to any contacts that could help Moscow achieve its goals.Earlier, Putin said Russia never refused to negotiate with Ukraine.NATO No Longer Acts as Russia’s 'Conditional Opponent' But as EnemyShifting gears to the NATO alliance, Peskov remarked the bloc has switched from acting as Russia’s adversary to being an enemy, with the org's intelligence operating round the clock amid the Ukraine conflict.Speaking to the latest commentary made by Germany and France, the Kremlin spokesperson stated Moscow has heard many statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about their desire to maintain contacts with Putin but neither have presented any initiatives.“We have heard many statements by Scholz and Macron, who said they would continue to communicate with Putin to look for some ways out of the situation," Peskov said. "However, there have been no initiatives recently." Reports recently detailed that during a meeting at Elysee Palace both Scholz and Macron called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to begin considering peace talks with Moscow. Both world leaders emphasized during the meeting that "even mortal enemies like France and Germany had to make peace after World War II."Chinese Plan on Ukraine Consistent With Russia's Approach on Ensuring SecurityThe Chinese plan on Ukraine in terms of ensuring security is consistent with Russia's approach, commented, referring to Beijing's recent 12-point position paper on the ongoing Ukraine conflict.During the interview, Peskov said that in order to return to Russia's participation in the New START Treaty, the US-led collective West must change its conceptual approach to understanding Russia's security concerns. The security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of another, he explained.On February 21, Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. On the same day, Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.The Chinese Foreign Ministry published on February 24 a statement on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, containing 12 points. It included the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, and a call to prevent further escalation.Peskov said China's position is important and praised Beijing for voicing it.Russian Economy & 2024 ElectionTurning to the looming 2024 election cycle in Russia, Peskov went on to comment that Putin has not made any statements regarding his candidacy in the 2024 presidential elections, adding the Russian leader has a lot of other issues to focus on at the moment."We haven't heard from him [Putin] so far, any statements where he would talk about nominating or not nominating his candidacy. It is still a little premature. You just need to be patient."Weighing in on the state of the Russian economy, the spokesperson pointed out it was skillfully buffered so no one felt any serious changes after the imposition of Western sanctions.He said Russia's economy will enter the growth trajectory in 2024-2025.Peskov also stated Russia is theoretically ready to initiate a new agreement that will replace the one that made the US dollar the world's key currency, but acknowledged it would take time.Earlier February, US and its allies issued a new round of sanctions against Moscow over its special military operation. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously detailed it was working on measures to respond in kind, emphasizing Western restrictions were yet another attempt to isolate Russia from the global economy.

https://sputniknews.com/20221213/100-hours-of-phone-talks-with-putin-how-has-macrons-mediatory-foray-into-ukraine-crisis-fared-1105413444.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/whats-new-start-treaty-and-why-did-russia-suspend-it-1107667839.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211119/russian-embassy-decries-us-lawmakers-initiative-to-stop-recognition-of-putin-after-2024-1090864966.html

kremlin

china

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, negotiating table, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, russian economy, olaf scholz, emmanuel macron, china, world economy, kremlin