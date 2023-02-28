https://sputniknews.com/20230228/demand-for-kanye-west-sneakers-rising-despite-anti-semitic-scandals-1107863931.html

Demand for Kanye West Sneakers Rising Despite Anti-Semitic Scandals

The Yeezy sneakers were sold under the label of the German sports brand Adidas, which cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after the rapper made an array of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments.

Demand for sport shoes designed by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has soared in the months since the US rapper tarnished his reputation with a series of weird interviews, in which the music star claimed he felt "sympathetic" toward Adolph Hitler and urged Jews to pardon him.According to Mocadlo, the sneakers are now among the top three sellers on Impossible Kicks, after Jordans and other Nike footwear, including Dunk and Air Max shoes.The remarks come as a US newspaper reported that the German sports brand Adidas is sitting on up to $500 million worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with West last year. Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West in October 2022, after the rapper was suspended from Instagram and Twitter over his anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi stance. The company said it "does not tolerate anti-Semitism," adding that Ye's comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

