https://sputniknews.com/20230228/demand-for-kanye-west-sneakers-rising-despite-anti-semitic-scandals-1107863931.html
Demand for Kanye West Sneakers Rising Despite Anti-Semitic Scandals
Demand for Kanye West Sneakers Rising Despite Anti-Semitic Scandals
The Yeezy sneakers were sold under the label of the German sports brand Adidas, which cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after the rapper made an array of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments.
2023-02-28T09:04+0000
2023-02-28T09:04+0000
2023-02-28T09:05+0000
americas
us
kanye west
sneakers
antisemitism
demand
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107863754_0:101:1932:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_7af5bc9c527c475cf494343c83b75926.jpg
Demand for sport shoes designed by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has soared in the months since the US rapper tarnished his reputation with a series of weird interviews, in which the music star claimed he felt "sympathetic" toward Adolph Hitler and urged Jews to pardon him.According to Mocadlo, the sneakers are now among the top three sellers on Impossible Kicks, after Jordans and other Nike footwear, including Dunk and Air Max shoes.The remarks come as a US newspaper reported that the German sports brand Adidas is sitting on up to $500 million worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with West last year. Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West in October 2022, after the rapper was suspended from Instagram and Twitter over his anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi stance. The company said it "does not tolerate anti-Semitism," adding that Ye's comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/adidas-to-investigate-claims-it-turned-blind-eye-to-kanye-west-shenanigans-1104664829.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107863754_108:0:1825:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_18a1cb8bd1537fabed4a6d65d968ef96.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
termination of contract between adidas and kanye west, kanye west's anti-semitic remarks, growing demand on ye's sneakers
termination of contract between adidas and kanye west, kanye west's anti-semitic remarks, growing demand on ye's sneakers
Demand for Kanye West Sneakers Rising Despite Anti-Semitic Scandals
09:04 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 28.02.2023)
The Yeezy sneakers were sold under the label of the German sports brand Adidas, which cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after the rapper made an array of confusing comments, sparking allegations of anti-Semitism.
Demand for sport shoes designed by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
, has soared in the months since the US rapper tarnished his reputation with a series of weird interviews, in which the music star claimed he felt "sympathetic" toward Adolph Hitler and urged Jews to pardon him.
John Mocadlo, chief executive of Impossible Kicks, a California-based online reseller of high-end sport shoes and clothing, told a US media outlet that the demand for the Yeezy sneakers, which were sold under the Adidas label, “has surged 30% since last October-November.”
According to Mocadlo, the sneakers are now among the top three sellers on Impossible Kicks, after Jordans and other Nike footwear, including Dunk and Air Max shoes.
“We sell about 30,000 sneakers in total every month. Probably 6,000 to 7,000 of those right now are Yeezys,” the Impossible Kicks CEO said.
The remarks come as a US newspaper reported that the German sports brand Adidas is sitting on up to $500 million worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with West last year.
“A final decision on what the company will do with the shoes is still months away, but options range from selling them without the Yeezy branding to literally burning,” according to the outlet.
24 November 2022, 17:50 GMT
Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West in October 2022, after the rapper was suspended from Instagram and Twitter over his anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi stance.
The company said it "does not tolerate anti-Semitism," adding that Ye's comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."