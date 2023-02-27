https://sputniknews.com/20230227/uganda-kenya-to-enhance-cross-border-cooperation-1107833184.html
Uganda and Kenya have begun to negotiate a one-stop border post in Lokiriama, northwestern Kenya, in order to promote trade and counter livestock raids in the region.
Uganda, Kenya to Enhance Cross-Border Cooperation
09:38 GMT 27.02.2023 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 27.02.2023)
Uganda and Kenya have multifaceted bilateral relations in trade, defense and security, the environment, and other areas. Moreover, the African nations cooperate within the East African Community (EAC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).
Uganda and Kenya have begun to negotiate a one-stop border post in Lokiriama, northwestern Kenya, in order to promote trade and counter livestock raids in the region.
The border post is designed to intensify trade and movement between the two East African countries; it will also enhance investments in the cross-border road network and contribute to better security and surveillance of the border, said Kenya's Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
"Kenya is also keen on reviewing and revising the agreement signed with Uganda in support of the cross-border program for sustainable peace and development to align with its new priorities and emerging issues," Omollo said in a statement.
The opening follows the revitalized September 2019 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Uganda and Kenya, aimed at intensifying cross-border trade between Kenya's Turkana and West Pokot regions and Uganda's Karamoja region by setting up immigration and customs border points at villages of Lokiriama, Nawountos, and Nakitong'o.
The MoU was concluded by Kenya's Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa of Devolution and Uganda's Minister of Karamoja Affairs John Byabagambi in Moroto, Uganda.
On February 20, Moroto also saw Kenya and Uganda hold a meeting in order to review the MoU, during which the head of the Kenyan delegation Rebecca Miano reiterated the cordial relations between the two nations.
"We share an international border that has resulted in all-in-one movement through border entry and exit," she said.
This agreement is not the first of its kind: in 1998, the two African nations signed an MoU for Cooperation on Environment Management in Nairobi, Kenya, aiming to undertake joint programs and activities to preserve the natural riches of the countries.
Beyond the diversified bilateral cooperation, Uganda and Kenya are also members
and co-founders of multinational regional blocs such as the East African Community and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.
Before the agreement with Uganda, Kenya had already established
similar border posts with its IGAD and EAC partners – Tanzania and Ethiopia. This, according to the officials of the countries involved, has resulted in reducing lawlessness in a number of areas.