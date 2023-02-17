International
Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict, Secretary Says
Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict, Secretary Says
The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict
"This issue should be resolved through negotiations", Gebeyehu said when asked about the bloc's position on the Ukraine conflict.The secretary, who previously served as an Ethiopian Foreign Minister, added that IGAD has an "unbiased position" on the conflict. In 1986, an agreement was concluded by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. The bloc was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.
© AFP 2023 / TONY KARUMBA Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Ethiopia's Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyahu (L) gestures next to Sudan's President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) and Ethiopia President Abiy Ahmed (R) during the 39th IGAD extraordinary summit in Nairobi on July 5, 2022.
Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Ethiopia's Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyahu (L) gestures next to Sudan's President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) and Ethiopia President Abiy Ahmed (R) during the 39th IGAD extraordinary summit in Nairobi on July 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / TONY KARUMBA
ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu has told Sputnik.
"This issue should be resolved through negotiations", Gebeyehu said when asked about the bloc's position on the Ukraine conflict.

"It affects the whole world, not just this region, and that is why we are in favor of a peaceful resolution of this issue and are ready to make our contribution to this cause," he added.

The secretary, who previously served as an Ethiopian Foreign Minister, added that IGAD has an "unbiased position" on the conflict.
In 1986, an agreement was concluded by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. The bloc was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.
