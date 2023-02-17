https://sputniknews.com/20230217/africas-bloc-igad-ready-to-contribute-to-resolution-of-ukraine-conflict-secretary-says-1107536174.html

Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict, Secretary Says

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict

"This issue should be resolved through negotiations", Gebeyehu said when asked about the bloc's position on the Ukraine conflict.The secretary, who previously served as an Ethiopian Foreign Minister, added that IGAD has an "unbiased position" on the conflict. In 1986, an agreement was concluded by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. The bloc was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.

