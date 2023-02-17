https://sputniknews.com/20230217/africas-bloc-igad-ready-to-contribute-to-resolution-of-ukraine-conflict-secretary-says-1107536174.html
Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict, Secretary Says
Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict, Secretary Says
The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict
2023-02-17T11:04+0000
2023-02-17T11:04+0000
2023-02-17T11:04+0000
africa
igad
east africa
djibouti
kenya
ethiopia
somalia
sudan
uganda
eritrea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097032416_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72951913377f744d4e6b856558d88540.jpg
"This issue should be resolved through negotiations", Gebeyehu said when asked about the bloc's position on the Ukraine conflict.The secretary, who previously served as an Ethiopian Foreign Minister, added that IGAD has an "unbiased position" on the conflict. In 1986, an agreement was concluded by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. The bloc was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/kenyas-ruto-reportedly-played-role-in-eritreas-decision-to-return-to-igad-1107369108.html
africa
east africa
djibouti
kenya
ethiopia
somalia
sudan
uganda
eritrea
south sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097032416_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27f3a7f13515dcb0cb94a8090d4edd76.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
igad, ukraine conflict, djibouti, ethiopia, kenya, somalia, sudan, uganda, eritrea, south sudan
igad, ukraine conflict, djibouti, ethiopia, kenya, somalia, sudan, uganda, eritrea, south sudan
Africa's Bloc IGAD Ready to Contribute to Resolution of Ukraine Conflict, Secretary Says
ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu has told Sputnik.
"This issue should be resolved through negotiations", Gebeyehu said when asked about the bloc's position on the Ukraine conflict.
"It affects the whole world, not just this region, and that is why we are in favor of a peaceful resolution of this issue and are ready to make our contribution to this cause," he added.
The secretary, who previously served as an Ethiopian Foreign Minister, added that IGAD has an "unbiased position"
on the conflict.
In 1986, an agreement was concluded
by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. The bloc was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.