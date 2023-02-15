https://sputniknews.com/20230215/african-unions-foreign-ministers-convene-in-addis-ababa-to-discuss-regional-issues-1107453462.html

African Union's Foreign Ministers Convene in Addis Ababa to Discuss Regional Issues

African Union's Foreign Ministers Convene in Addis Ababa to Discuss Regional Issues

Foreign ministers of African countries are going to meet on Wednesday at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to discuss the most topical problems of the continent.

Foreign ministers of African countries are going to meet on Wednesday at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to discuss the most topical problems of the continent.The session of the executive council of the AU will be held for two days from February 15 to 16. It is expected that during the session the heads of foreign ministries, with the help of functionaries of the organization, will discuss and prepare materials on the most glaring issues of the continent, which will be raised at the 36th summit of the heads of state of the regional association in a few days.The upcoming meetings within the African Union will be held without its four permanent members: Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. The membership of the last three countries in the organization has been suspended in the past few years due to military coups that took place there. Khartoum's membership in the African Union was frozen in 2021 when the country's ruling military toppled the transitional government formed by Abdullah Hamdok.The political situation in these countries will be one of many issues that will be raised during the meeting.According to experts interviewed by Sputnik, particular attention will be paid to the implementation of the peace agreement between the government and the rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), signed in November last year. The conflict in northern Ethiopia between Addis Ababa and the rebels, according to the most conservative estimates of observers, has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.The experts also stated that the participants of the meetings at the level of the executive council of the African Union, and then the Assembly, will call on the countries of the region to cooperate on the issue of the construction of the Renaissance hydroelectric power station by Ethiopia, which caused objections from Egypt and Sudan. Apart from that, they will focus on ways to ease tensions in the African Great Lakes region, review the situation in the Central African Republic, as well as discuss the possibility of intensifying the deadlocked inter-Libyan negotiations, which are expected to be marked by the long-awaited presidential elections in Libya.It is expected that the African ministers gathered in Addis Ababa, and then the countries' leaders, will also touch upon the situation in and around Ukraine, which, according to some states, among other things, affects the economic situation in Africa.

