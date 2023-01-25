https://sputniknews.com/20230125/somalia-to-join-eac-by-mid-2023-presidential-envoy-says-1106687972.html

Reports: Somalia to Join EAC by Mid 2023, Presidential Envoy Says

Reports: Somalia to Join EAC by Mid 2023, Presidential Envoy Says

Somalia will become the eighth East African Community member, said Abdusalam Omer Hadliye, the country's presidential special envoy for the EAC in an interview with local media.

2023-01-25T13:09+0000

2023-01-25T13:09+0000

2023-01-25T13:10+0000

africa

east africa

somalia

eac

horn of africa

democratic republic of the congo

tanzania

kenya

burundi

rwanda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106688221_0:135:2600:1598_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6ad65d02ccd95d53efc5b942fde40d.jpg

Somalia will become the eighth East African Community member by the middle of this year, said Abdusalam Omer Hadliye, the country's presidential special envoy for the EAC in an interview with local media.According to an EAC statement, the organization officially launched the verification mission "to assess the Federal Republic of Somalia's readiness to join the block" on Wednesday. The mission comprises senior officials from all EAC states and will operate in Mogadishu.The launching event of the mission was attended by the EAC's Secretary General Peter Mathuki.He also noted that Somalia has the longest national coastline in Africa (over 3,000 km). The coastline links Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, he underlined, saying that this can help "increase intra-regional trade and improve the lives of East Africans."Somalia officially applied to the East Africa Community in 2012 during the term of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and has been since awaiting accession to the block.The EAC currently consists of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda. In 2010, the block launched a common regional goods, labor, and capital market. The EAC also plans to establish a common currency and eventually a political federation.Peter Mathuki earlier said that a single currency for the EAC could be achieved within the next three or four years.

africa

east africa

somalia

horn of africa

democratic republic of the congo

tanzania

kenya

burundi

rwanda

south sudan

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

somalia eac, eac currency, peter mathuki, eac mission, mogadishu eac, abdusalam omer hadliye