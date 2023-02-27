https://sputniknews.com/20230227/sick--tired-of-this-iphone-owners-fume-over--clean-energy-charging-mode-1107833011.html

'Sick & Tired of This': iPhone Owners Fume Over 'Clean Energy Charging' Mode

'Sick & Tired of This': iPhone Owners Fume Over 'Clean Energy Charging' Mode

The feature, which was introduced last year, aims to cut the carbon footprint on an iPhone by only charging a mobile device when lower carbon-emission electricity is available.

Apple iPhone's "Clean Energy Charging" mode has sparked an online uproar among users who discovered that the slow charging time of their mobile devices is due to the new feature.“OMG! I thought you were joking…then checked…and yes, my “Clean Energy Charging” was on! That’s no longer the case. Thank you,” one Twitter user wrote.One more user recalled that the feature “is available only in the United States and is on by default when you set up your iPhone or after you update to iOS 16.1. To turn off the feature, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and turn off Clean Energy Charging.”An multitude of netizens, however, responded by tweeting that when they finally turned the mode off, Apple purportedly shamed them by saying the feature helps reduce users' carbon footprint or the battery chemically ages when deactivated.Apple rolled out its "Clean Energy Charging" with the release of iOS 16.1 on October 24, 2022.According to the multinational tech giant, the feature intends to reduce one's carbon footprint on an iPhone by only charging the device when lower carbon-emission electricity is available. Apple also explained that "Clean Energy Charging" only activates at places where a user spends the most time and where they regularly charge their phone for long periods of time, such as at home or at work.

