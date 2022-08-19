https://sputniknews.com/20220819/apple-reveals-security-flaw-that-potentially-gives-hackers-complete-control-of-iphones-ipads--macs-1099745330.html

Apple Reveals Security Flaw That Potentially Gives Hackers Complete Control of iPhones, iPads & Macs

Apple Reveals Security Flaw That Potentially Gives Hackers Complete Control of iPhones, iPads & Macs

Users of the iPhone 6S and newer models, the iPad models starting with the 5th generation and later, the iPad Pro product lines, and the iPad Air 2, as well as... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T00:31+0000

2022-08-19T00:31+0000

2022-08-19T00:30+0000

science & tech

us

business

apple

ios

iphone

iphone 6s

ipad

ipad pro

ipad mini

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099745436_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b006defeba9646a0de1ac7cad04759b.jpg

If you are the owner of an Apple product, beware that there have been serious shortcomings in ensuring the security of the company's product ecosystem. For iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple has addressed critical security flaws that may possibly let attackers seize total control of these devices. The WebKit browser engine, which runs Safari and other apps, and the kernel, which serves as the functional center of the operating system, were both discovered to be vulnerable, according to the company. Both iOS and iPadOS and macOS Monterey are affected by the two bugs. While the second vulnerability allowed a malicious application to "execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," which entails full control of the device, Apple said the WebKit flaw could be exploited if a vulnerable device accessed or processed "maliciously crafted web content [that] may lead to arbitrary code execution." It is reportedly thought that the two vulnerabilities are connected.Some successful exploits combine two or more flaws in order to bypass a device's defenses, like infamous nation-state spyware such as Pegasus. Attackers frequently leverage a flaw in the device's browser as an initial point of entry into the operating system, giving them full access to the user's private information.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, business, apple, ios, iphone, iphone 6s, ipad, ipad pro, ipad mini