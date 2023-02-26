International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/berlin-police-look-on-as-vandals-destroy-flower-tributes-outside-russian-embassy-1107824905.html
Berlin Police Look On as Vandals Destroy Flower Tributes Outside Russian Embassy
Berlin Police Look On as Vandals Destroy Flower Tributes Outside Russian Embassy
German police presence did not deter vandals from trampling all over flower tributes adorning a Russian tank outside the country's embassy in Berlin on Sunday.
2023-02-26T16:05+0000
2023-02-26T16:05+0000
world
germany
russia
ukraine
vandalism
vandals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107824756_0:0:1787:1006_1920x0_80_0_0_70c6c695a01df05087b7ca856e245beb.jpg
"Those who destroy flowers cannot be good people. Apparently, they want there to be war in Berlin again," a German passer-by said in a comment to a Sputnik correspondent. The flowers were laid on the tank by German pacifists, tens of thousands of whom rallied near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday. They called on the German government to stop arming Ukraine and nudge it and Russia toward a ceasefire and a lasting peace deal. Berliners who tried to replace flowers on the tank were stopped by Wieland Giebel, from the Berlin Story Bunker museum, who had helped transport the T-72 tank to the German capital last year to have it installed in front of the Russian embassy. Giebel put up a fence around what he called his "exhibit," saying there would be no flowers if Ukrainians did not want them.
https://sputniknews.com/20230225/thousands-of-pacifists-in-berlin-protest-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-1107807000.html
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107824756_4:0:1605:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_09dd6c0af99a409e159140802cb4ac75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germans against arming ukraine, russian embassy in berlin, russian tank in berlin vandalized
germans against arming ukraine, russian embassy in berlin, russian tank in berlin vandalized

Berlin Police Look On as Vandals Destroy Flower Tributes Outside Russian Embassy

16:05 GMT 26.02.2023
© Sputnik / Zacharie Scheurer / Go to the mediabankPolice officers in Berlin
Police officers in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
© Sputnik / Zacharie Scheurer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police presence did not deter vandals from trampling all over flower tributes adorning a Russian tank outside the country's embassy in Berlin on Sunday.
"Those who destroy flowers cannot be good people. Apparently, they want there to be war in Berlin again," a German passer-by said in a comment to a Sputnik correspondent.
The flowers were laid on the tank by German pacifists, tens of thousands of whom rallied near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday. They called on the German government to stop arming Ukraine and nudge it and Russia toward a ceasefire and a lasting peace deal.
A man waves Russian flags as he attends a demonstration supporting a so called 'Manifesto for Peace' in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
World
Thousands of Pacifists in Berlin Protest Arms Deliveries to Ukraine
Yesterday, 18:09 GMT
Berliners who tried to replace flowers on the tank were stopped by Wieland Giebel, from the Berlin Story Bunker museum, who had helped transport the T-72 tank to the German capital last year to have it installed in front of the Russian embassy. Giebel put up a fence around what he called his "exhibit," saying there would be no flowers if Ukrainians did not want them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала