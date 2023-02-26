https://sputniknews.com/20230226/german-mp-says-western-governments-lie-to-people-about-true-purpose-of-ukraine-conflict-1107818185.html

German MP Says Western Governments Lie to People About True Purpose of Ukraine Conflict

German MP Says Western Governments Lie to People About True Purpose of Ukraine Conflict

Western officials are employing Orwellian methods when trying to convince voters that tanks would bring peace to Ukraine and the purpose of fighting is allegedly to protect Western values, Sahra Wagenknecht, member of German parliament from the left-wing Die Linke party, said.

UK novelist George Orwell's most well-known dystopia about totalitarianism and propaganda is "1984." The purpose of the Ukraine conflict is not to defend any values but to expand US and NATO influence under the pretext of "solidarity with Ukraine." The German politician said "part of the truth" was the fact that Israeli- and Turkish-mediated peace talks in 2022 had failed "not because of Russia." Still, she urged Moscow to signal its readiness to negotiate now. On Saturday, thousands rallied near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to demand that Germany help bring a peace process forward between Ukraine and Russia, instead of funneling deadly weapons to Kiev. The "Peace Rally" was organized by Die Linke, which estimated attendance at more than 50,000 people. Protesters were seen waving peace flags and holding up placards that read, "Make Peace, Without Weapons" and "Diplomacy Instead of Arms Deliveries." In the protest's manifesto, the left-wing party demanded that Chancellor Olaf Scholz "stop the escalation of weapons deliveries" and focus instead on promoting a ceasefire and peace negotiations to avoid a third world war. A petition launched by Wagenknecht on the change.org website this month has been signed by almost 650,000 people.

