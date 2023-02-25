https://sputniknews.com/20230225/russias-security-council-deputy-head-us-military-aid-to-ukraine-to-reach-50bln-soon-1107793296.html

Russia's Security Council Deputy Head: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon

Russia's Security Council Deputy Head: US Military Aid to Ukraine to Reach $50Bln Soon

Total US military aid to Ukraine will amount to about $50 billion in the near future, not counting European "transfers," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

2023-02-25T09:39+0000

2023-02-25T09:39+0000

2023-02-25T09:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_0:256:4784:2947_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a239234125486a74bf305d837cce8f.jpg

He noted that much of the supplies took place during the special military operation in Ukraine, but intensive arms deliveries to Kiev began as early as August 2021. Washington has also authorized some NATO and EU member states to supply Ukraine with over $13 billion worth of US-made weapons, according to Medvedev. Russia is now confronted by a coalition of about 50 countries which want "to wipe it off the map," but unlike Ukraine, it "has no bosses" and "needs no behest or charity" to be able to defend its people and sovereignty on its own, Medvedev wrote.

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/we-have-no-idea-where-all-this-moneys-going-mtg-announces-audit-of-ukraine-aid-bill-1107778650.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia`s special military operation in ukraine, west pumping ukraine with arms, west militarising ukraine