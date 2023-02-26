https://sputniknews.com/20230226/-zelensky-reportedly-plans-to-send-his-weapons-wishlist-to-washington-1107812246.html

Zelensky Reportedly Plans to Send His Weapons Wishlist to Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to send a list of weapons needed by Kiev to the Unites States, which may include F-16 fighter jets, American media reported, citing sources.

Zelensky held a meeting with US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul in Kiev earlier this week, where the president said he would provide the US "delegation with the list of the weapons Ukraine needs to win," which included F-16 fighters for "speeding up" the end of the conflict, the report said. Meanwhile, a top US military commander reiterated to a group of Republican lawmakers, who have been divided over the issue of arms supplies to Kiev, how necessary it would be to deliver F-16 fighters and longer-range missiles to the Ukrainian military, media reported. Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia. A US media outlet reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.

