'Manifesto For Peace' Mass Rally Takes Place in Berlin

Protestants demand to stop arming Ukraine. Public opinion polls show that the majority of Germans (45%) are against the supply of weapons to Kiev.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, where demonstrators have gathered for a 'Manifesto for peace' rally on Saturday, February 25.The participants of the rally are demanding an end to arms deliveries to Kiev, echoing Moscow's position that they only exacerbate the hostilities.Since the start of Russia's special military operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine", the United States and its allies have ramped up military support for Kiev, worth billions of dollars. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

