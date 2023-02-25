https://sputniknews.com/20230225/thousands-of-pacifists-in-berlin-protest-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-1107807000.html

Thousands of Pacifists in Berlin Protest Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

Thousands of Pacifists in Berlin Protest Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

Thousands rallied near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday to demand that Germany help bring a peace process forward between Ukraine and Russia, instead of funneling deadly weapons to Kiev.

2023-02-25T18:09+0000

2023-02-25T18:09+0000

2023-02-25T18:09+0000

world

ukraine

germany

protest

weapons supplies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107806854_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8e7dbb4d44c15b49cad471312559bb1.jpg

The "Peace Rally" was organized by the left-wing Die Linke party, which estimated attendance at more than 50,000. Protesters were seen waving peace flags and holding up placards that read, "Make Peace, Without Weapons" and "Diplomacy Instead of Arms Deliveries." Sahra Wagenknecht, a lawmaker from Die Linke who called the rally, accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a speech of allowing Germany to be dragged deeper and deeper into the Ukrainian conflict. She also criticized defense industry lobbyists in the government and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, whom she accused of "trampling on the international arena like a bull in a china shop" and having "so little control over what she says publicly that she has mistakenly declared a war on Russia." In the protest's manifesto, the left party demanded that Chancellor Scholz "stop the escalation of weapons deliveries" and focus instead on promoting a ceasefire and peace negotiations to avoid a third world war. A petition launched by Wagenknecht on change.org website this month has been signed by almost 650,000 people.

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/germany-will-reportedly-deliver-first-batch-of-ammunition-for-gepard-system-to-kiev-by-july-1107643676.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peace rally in berlin, germans against arms deliveries to ukraine, protest in germany against weapons supplies, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine