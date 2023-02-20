International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Germany Lost Over $106.7 Billion in 2022 Amid Russia’s Operation in Ukraine
Germany Lost Over $106.7 Billion in 2022 Amid Russia's Operation in Ukraine
Germany has lost 100 billion euros (over $106.7 billion) amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the related increase in electricity costs, Marcel Fratzscher, President of DIW Berlin said.
"The Ukraine war and the associated explosion in energy costs cost Germany almost 2.5 percent, or 100 billion euros in economic output in 2022," Fratzscher told the Rheinische Post newspaper, adding that these costs will continue to increase in the coming years. Fratzscher said that Germany has been more affected by the crisis economically because it was more dependent on Russian energy, has a high proportion of energy-intensive industry and "is extremely dependent on exports and global supply chains."
