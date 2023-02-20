https://sputniknews.com/20230220/germany-will-reportedly-deliver-first-batch-of-ammunition-for-gepard-system-to-kiev-by-july-1107643676.html

Germany Will Reportedly Deliver First Batch of Ammunition for Gepard System to Kiev by July

The first batch of ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun will be delivered to Ukraine by July, CNN reported on Monday, citing the head of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

Earlier in the day, Papperger and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the manufacturing site of the tanks in western Germany, the report said. According to the report, Germany will also send 20 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine by the end of March. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago.

