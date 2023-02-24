https://sputniknews.com/20230224/he-says-hes-not-done-us-first-lady-says-biden-ready-to-run-for-reelection-in-2024-1107783829.html
'He Says He's Not Done': US First Lady Says Biden Ready to Run for Reelection in 2024
Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden, during an exclusive interview with the news agency, hinted unequivocally that her husband is preparing to run in the US presidential election 2024.
Should Biden run for president, he will be doing so as an 82-year-old contender, and if he manages to clinch the Oval Office for a second term, he'll be 86 by the time his second stint in office comes to a close.Biden's aides report, according to the media outlet, that he may announce his decision in April, after the first round of campaign fundraising is due to be completed.To date, Biden has only one Democratic challenger in his midst, with Marianne Williamson, 70, having confirmed her bid on Thursday. Williamson earlier ran for the nomination in the 2020 election, but ultimately withdrew and backed then-candidate Bernie Sanders.Jill gave her interview in Nairobi, the last city she visited as part of her five-day tour of Africa. During the speaking engagement, the first lady also spoke about:
Asked by a journalist about her role in her husband's decision, the first lady Jill Biden said, "Of course he'll listen to me, because we're a married couple... but he makes up his own mind, believe me."
"How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" the first lady said, adding "He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important."
Her granddaughter Naomi Biden in her social media blog, briefly commented on her grandmother's remarks, "Preach nana."
Should Biden run for president, he will be doing so as an 82-year-old contender, and if he manages to clinch the Oval Office for a second term, he'll be 86 by the time his second stint in office comes to a close.
Biden's aides report, according to the media outlet, that he may announce his decision in April, after the first round of campaign fundraising is due to be completed.
To date, Biden has only one Democratic challenger in his midst, with Marianne Williamson, 70
, having confirmed her bid on Thursday. Williamson earlier ran for the nomination in the 2020 election, but ultimately withdrew
and backed then-candidate Bernie Sanders
.
Jill gave her interview in Nairobi, the last city she visited as part of her five-day tour of Africa
. During the speaking engagement, the first lady also spoke about:
Her battle with skin cancer, which is so far going well after her tumors were removed
How she combines her ceremonial duties with teaching English and writing at college. (Jill is the first-ever wife of a US president who has not stopped her career.)
The Biden family's close relationship with the Carter family
. She noted that the night before her husband's inauguration, the Carters called to congratulate them, "And it meant so much to me and to Joe.
"