'He Says He's Not Done': US First Lady Says Biden Ready to Run for Reelection in 2024

Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden, during an exclusive interview with the news agency, hinted unequivocally that her husband is preparing to run in the US presidential election 2024.

Asked by a journalist about her role in her husband's decision, the first lady Jill Biden said, "Of course he'll listen to me, because we're a married couple... but he makes up his own mind, believe me."Her granddaughter Naomi Biden in her social media blog, briefly commented on her grandmother's remarks, "Preach nana."Should Biden run for president, he will be doing so as an 82-year-old contender, and if he manages to clinch the Oval Office for a second term, he'll be 86 by the time his second stint in office comes to a close.Biden's aides report, according to the media outlet, that he may announce his decision in April, after the first round of campaign fundraising is due to be completed.To date, Biden has only one Democratic challenger in his midst, with Marianne Williamson, 70, having confirmed her bid on Thursday. Williamson earlier ran for the nomination in the 2020 election, but ultimately withdrew and backed then-candidate Bernie Sanders.Jill gave her interview in Nairobi, the last city she visited as part of her five-day tour of Africa. During the speaking engagement, the first lady also spoke about:

